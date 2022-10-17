The Business of Halloween Haunts with Kevin Donovan, founder and director of terror, and Moe Hosken, Everhaunt Haunted House

Read full article on original website
New haunted house in Niagara Falls handing out spooky fun this Halloween season
7 Gates Screampark is the newest haunted attraction in WNY, and it's performing well to open up its first season in business
buffalorising.com
The 2022 Witches Ball: Highway to Hell
The Witches Ball is back at The Statler and ready to take you on a “Highway to Hell” on Saturday, October 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. so you can Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop). Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience features dozens of the most ‘hardcore’ local...
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Central Terminal Launches ‘Seat at the Table’ on Great Lawn
A New Community Gathering Space Featuring Custom Furniture Crafted by Buffalo Youth. The Central Terminal Restoration Corp. (CTRC) is preparing to unveil its Seat at the Table project on Tuesday, October 25 (4pm). At that time, a ribbon cutting will be held, as a way to introduce a new community gathering place on the Terminal Great Lawn. The various custom components of Seat at the Table have been made possible thanks in part to youth working with The Foundry’s workforce development program.
Pumpkin Thief Spotted In Western New York
You may want to double check the front porch and make sure your Halloween decorations are still there. A Western New York resident’s ring spotlight cam caught footage of a pumpkin thief, stealing pumpkins off the porch and front lawn in nearby neighborhoods. According to initial reports via social...
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween
In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
Have You Heard the Tragic Tale of New York’s “Clawfoot People”?
It's a true tale that's stranger than fiction. The Zoar Valley is a region of natural gorges near Gowanda, New York-- a small village about an hour south of Buffalo in the Western part of the state. By the late 19th century, most residents in the area found that they were suffering from the same physical deformity... their feet and hands would twist and distort like claws.
“Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at Tops
Cold Springs native of Buffalo completed the “Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
buffalorising.com
UB Arts Collaboratory’s Artist Creates Labyrinth at Silo City
German-born, Dara Friedman, is the latest artist brought to Western New York by the UB Arts Collaboratory. Led by UB professor Maria S. Horne, the Collaboratory’s “Working Artist Lab” creates a space for UB students to learn and experience what it’s like to be a working artist while working together on a specific project. Buffalo is the lucky recipient of these projects and this latest, a labyrinth entitled “River Hill,” is no exception, with collaborators including Josh Smith, director of ecology at Silo City.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
wnypapers.com
New date announced for 'Festival of Slice'
Organizers of the third annual “Festival of Slice” announced the popular event will be moved to Jan. 28, 2023. A press release explained, “Moving the date of the event after the busy holiday season will allow more pizzerias to participate, and it is expected that attendees will have fewer conflicts, as well.”
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink Near the Hamburg Fairgrounds
Headed to the Hamburg Fairgrounds? With the Erie county Fair in August and the Festival of Lights in December, and all the other fun events throughout the year, there’s so much to do and see here. If you find yourself looking for a place to eat and drink around the area, we know just the places to go. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite, or something more upscale, there’s something for just about every appetite within minutes of the Fairgrounds.
'Don't Stop Believin' as Journey is set to bring its tour to KeyBank Center
Legendary rock band, Journey, is set to bring its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March.
New York State Wants To Criminalize Sharing These Types Of Videos
If New York State's Governor and Attorney General get their way, sharing certain types of videos will be criminal. NY Attorney General Letitia James released a report that Governor Hochul had requested regarding the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022. Extremist content is flourishing online,...
"Thank you for giving me my life back": North Tonawanda couple searching for good Samaritan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four times a week, bus 25D picks Wendy Ribbeck up from work in downtown Buffalo and takes her home to North Tonawanda. On September 15, time skipped a beat for her. "I just remember leaving work, going to the bus stop and getting on the bus....
Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo
BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
Hot Light: Could Buffalo Be Getting A Krispy Kreme Soon?
If you're a fan of Krispy Kreme Donuts, there is some potentially good news for you. Buffalo could soon have access to Krispy Kreme again. It's been around 14 years since Buffalo had a Krispy Kreme of its own. The Krispy Kreme location at 1250 Niagara Falls Blvd. shut its doors on August 13, 2022. That location, franchised by Chris D'Angelo of Dynamic Doughnuts, had been open for six years. The only remaining location at the time, also run by Dynamic Doughnuts, shut the doors of its store at 2021 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga in 2008.
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York
Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Little Valley
Winning tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
