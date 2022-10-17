Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 27th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 26, was shot Wednesday evening, Oct. 19 near 27th and Capitol. Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old boy shot near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 12-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night, Oct. 19 near 44th and Center. Police said the shots were fired around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital, and police said he is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. This shooting happened nine days...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; Crishawn Clemons sought by US Marshals
RACINE, Wis. - U.S. Marshals announced on Thursday, Oct. 20 that Crishawn Clemons is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine this past March. The shooting happened on Sunday, March 13. According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th Street...
12-year-old boy shot near 44th and Center, expected to survive
Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy was shot near 44th and Center on Wednesday. It happened around 7 p.m. Police say the boy was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 teens in custody
MILWAUKEE - Two teenagers were taken into custody Thursday morning, Oct. 20 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 1:20 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for 2019 Hyundai reckless driving. The pursuit lasted about five minutes – beginning in the area of...
Milwaukee teen charged in connection to fatal shooting near 25th and Burnham
A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was charged with homicide in connection to a fatal shooting that happened last week near 25th and Burnham.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Mitchell crash, extrication: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 18 sent one person to the hospital, police said. The crash happened near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a vehicle tipped onto its side. Police said one vehicle collided a second vehicle,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged in Shorewood grocery store shooting that ended in high-speed chase, crash
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in a grocery store parking lot followed by a high-speed chase and crash. Patrick Key, 32, is charged with first-degree reckless injury and two counts fleeing an officer resulting in bodily harm. Officers responded...
wlip.com
Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Extended Stay shooting, mother, daughter charged
A Texas mother and daughter have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Waukesha Extended Stay hotel on Monday. The daughter ended up getting shot with her own gun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police chase, Milwaukee crash; driver wanted, 1 injured
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police chase ended with a crash in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. The chase began around 1:15 a.m. near I-43 and Good Hope Road after the driver of a U-Haul pickup truck ran a red light. However, it was called off near 8th and North – a little more than six miles from where it started.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee bicyclist hit by car, killed: police
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - In South Milwaukee, a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said the accident happened near 15th and College. The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found unresponsive. Despite lifesaving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit...
CBS 58
Multiple alleged 'swatting calls' of false active shooters made across southeastern Wisconsin school districts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Several school districts and local law enforcement departments across southeastern Wisconsin have reported alleged 'swatting calls' of active shooters that have thus far been proven to be false alarms. Affected schools included Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee High School, Franklin High School, South...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Merrill Park crime, residents targeted again: 'It was shocking'
MILWAUKEE - Residents of Milwaukee's Merrill Park housing complex are fed up Tuesday, Oct. 18 after criminals once again targeted their parking lot overnight. "It was shocking, this is the kind of stuff you see in the movies," resident Zachary Johnson said. It marked the fourth time since August his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules
Lamar Conners, 17, is accused of shooting and killing a man he lived with. Two days after his bail was set at $2,000, he posted it and was released from custody. Prosecutors called the bail "unbelievable" and a judge ruled it was "completely inappropriate."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021
MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting on 24th Avenue: Police seek help from public
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a fatal shooting on 24th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 13. Officials say around 2 a.m. last Thursday, Carl Vines of Kenosha, was found near 24th Avenue and Roosevelt with multiple gunshot wounds. Vines later died from his injuries at a hospital.
