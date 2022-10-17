Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s soccer looks to maintain momentum
BYU seemed to get back to its normal style of play with a dominant 4-1 win against Portland this past Saturday, and the Cougars are looking to keep that momentum going into this week. The Cougars hope to keep their trend of starting games fast and on the attack. “We...
BYU Newsnet
BYU CAPS holds intergenerational trauma lecture for Fall 2022 Multicultural Forum
BYU’s Counseling and Psychological Services presented a lecture on intergenerational trauma for students of color on Oct 18. BYU’s CAPS offers other services, such as individual and group therapy, stress management and biofeedback services and one-time consultations. CAPS is available to any full-time students or faculty at BYU. CAPS is currently presenting its Fall Semester 2022 Multicultural Forum, which highlights being students of color at BYU during the 9-week period.
BYU Newsnet
BYU student develops online platform for voter education
BYU computer science student Jared Pacheco took a semester off of school to construct a website that promotes voter education. The website, called ThePeople, is currently in its beta stage. It allows users to take a mock ballot and compare ballot candidates, and also flags certain policies and emails mock ballots to users. Pacheco said he plans on having the website grow to cover politicians running for elections in other states and to grow in the capabilities that it has to offer.
BYU Newsnet
Elder Pearson encourages BYU students to seek the abundant life
General Authority Seventy and Utah Area President Elder Kevin W. Pearson spoke about the abundant life and how to live abundantly in his devotional address on Oct. 18. Elder Pearson reminded BYU students that “these are the best times to live, if you know how to live abundantly” and encouraged them to read and ponder the “latest inspired words from the Lord’s mouthpiece.”
BYU Newsnet
BYU students, faculty discuss behind-the-scenes look into BYUSA election process
Applications for BYUSA elections are open now until Nov. 7, and BYUSA leadership is encouraging students to learn more about the election process and make their voices heard. According to the BYUSA Elections Handbook, candidates for presidency must meet certain eligibility requirements, complete an application and participate in campaigning. The...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Young Ambassadors prepare for their first tour of the year
BYU’s performance group Young Ambassadors are preparing for their “Thank You for the Music” tour that begins in Arizona Nov. 1. “We will perform songs from Michael Jackson, Queen, Elton John and Billy Joel and we will also do a mash-up for the song ‘Shut Up and Dance’ and ‘I Want To Dance With Somebody,” Young Ambassador director Nathan Balser said.
BYU Newsnet
Provo police chief resigns after less than a year on the job, mayor appoints new acting chief
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi appointed Capt. Troy Beebe of the Provo Police Department as the acting chief of the department on Monday, Oct. 17 after former Police Chief Fred Ross resigned over the weekend. Ross submitted his resignation on Sunday and Mayor Michelle Kaufusi appointed Beebe, who has served with...
Comments / 0