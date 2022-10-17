ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden teacher strike ends after one day, Haverhill schools to close again

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Classes were cancelled in both districts Monday, as educators say they are fighting for livable wages and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5Mee_0ickq3VL00
Pauline Piandee, who works in Haverhill as an education support professional, holds her second grader Christopher, 7, and cheers outside of Haverhill City Hall as she and her fellow striking educators rally on Monday. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Teachers in Malden and Haverhill went on strike Monday after negotiations over the weekend between public school officials and the educators broke down. Schools in both districts were closed to start the week, but classes will resume in Malden on Tuesday.

The Malden School Committee and the Malden Education Association reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract on Monday night, the district announced.

“We know that this period of uncertainty has been difficult for parents, students, and staff. We are hopeful that the proposal that received preliminary approval at the bargaining table tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter for our school district, in which we all move forward together to engage in the vital work of teaching and learning,” school officials said in a statement.

Haverhill Public Schools announced that classes would once again be cancelled Tuesday. Superintendent Margaret Marotta said in a statement that negotiations were ongoing at 5:30 p.m.

“Progress continues, but frustrations can be seen on both sides and no agreement has been reached,” she said.

Under Massachusetts law, public employees are not allowed to strike. The Commonwealth Employment Relations Board filed a complaint Monday aimed at stopping the Haverhill strike. The court then issued a temporary restraining order against the Haverhill Education Association to immediately cease and desist from their work stoppage. This order could become an injunction at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Essex County Superior Court, WBUR reported.

Teachers in both cities said that they are fighting for higher pay, a safe working environment, educator-directed planning time, and smaller class sizes. Another priority for Malden teachers was securing a commitment to students ensuring that “housing insecurity won’t be a barrier to academic success.” Union representatives from Haverhill are also pushing for a “clear, district-wide evaluation process.”

Deb Gesualdo, president of the Malden Education Association, told The Boston Globe that salaries for paraprofessionals created an impasse. First year pay for paraprofessionals in Malden starts between $20,761.53 and $29,788.52, according to their most recent contract. On Sunday, the Malden School Committee proposed a 24% increase for paraprofessional wages. Annual salaries would start at a minimum of $30,000.

“We know that we have to come to an agreement, but also want the public to know the commitment our negotiating team has made in presenting an unprecedented offer that reflects the importance we place on education,” the Malden School Committee said in a statement before the tentative agreement was reached.

Negotiations took place in Haverhill Monday morning, according to the Globe, but ended just before 11:30 a.m. A spokesperson from the Haverhill School Committee told the paper that talks were scheduled to end at 10 a.m.

The strikes come after teachers unions in both cities voted overwhelmingly in favor of the work stoppage on Friday. Both the Haverhill Education Association and the Malden Education Association are members of the statewide Massachusetts Teachers Association. The MTA’s Board of Directors said that it “stands in solidarity with both unions.

“In Malden and Haverhill, our members are fighting for the common good. When school committees fail to settle fair contracts, they disrespect not only educators, but also the students and the communities that depend on our public schools. Malden and Haverhill are saying enough is enough,” the Board said in a statement Saturday.

Hundreds rallied in Haverhill and Malden over the weekend in support of the striking teachers. Rallies continued Monday, with Senator Ed Markey joining union representatives in Malden to advocate for favorable new contracts.

“Our communities need educators who have the resources to put students first, including fair wages and protections. I believe a fair and equitable agreement can be reached,” Markey wrote in a Twitter post.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that labor relations officials from the state were actively involved in mediating negotiations in both cities. Baker reiterated that striking is against the law, and said he hoped agreements could be reached soon, WBUR reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Bluebikes system expands into Malden and Medford

The bike-sharing program introduced six new stations at a Monday event. Malden and Medford residents are the latest to travel by Bluebike. The Metro Boston bike-sharing program introduced six new stations and 36 bikes Monday at a ribbon-cutting event hosted by the two cities. Medford’s stations include Tufts Square, Brooks...
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Haverhill Public Schools closed to students on Monday as teachers strike

HAVERHILL -- Haverhill Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, the school department announced Sunday evening. The teacher's union and the school department did not reach an agreement, so the teachers will strike. The Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open for children during the day. Parents of kids who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA, will receive an email directly from the YMCA about childcare options. Parents of kids who are enrolled in Haverhill Public Schools grades K - 4, but not registered for before-school or after-school programs at...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
WBUR

Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Push for more to be done in Boston's 'Mass and Cass' neighborhood

BOSTON — More than 10 months sincethe city of Boston began work to clear the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, area businesses claim the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area is as bad as its been. On Tuesday, NewsCenter 5...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA debates enforcement of bus lanes throughout Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Advisory Board discussed updating bus lane limits in a virtual forum Tuesday. The virtual forum today was hosted by the MBTA, and focused on the future of the MBTA as well as public transit statewide. Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge pushed for automated enforcement...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy