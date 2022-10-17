Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society feeling money crunch
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Humane Society officials say they are close to being at record capacity, and they don’t have the budget to care for their animals. No matter if an animal is a stray or surrendered, Executive Director Steven Tears says they care for each animal the same.
wvtm13.com
Cake batter, icing and a dream: How Dean's Dream Cakes is turning heads
Down home and down the street, the small southern town breathes goodness. Brenda Gantt is taking us back to a simpler time-- a time of biscuits and wholesomeness and simplicity. And right down the road, there’s more good food that has been an Andalusia staple for the past 28 years....
Wetumpka Herald
Lots going on in downtown Wetumpka
Downtown Wetumpka will be filled with excitement the next eight weeks. Fall and the holiday season are filled with events that will bring joy to anyone. With fall festivals, art shows and Christmas events everyone will want to come to downtown multiple times before Christmas. • Family Sunshine Center Food...
Atmore Advance
Fun Day held in memory of Matthews
A Fun Day Peace event was held Oct. 15 at Houston Avery Park in memory and honor of Anthony Matthews Jr. Matthews was found dead in Shorter on Sept. 14, and soon afterward, an arrest was made in connection to the homicide, according to reports. Matthews’ good friend, Fred Knight,...
Wetumpka Herald
Two arrested for trespassing after trapping, feeding feral cats
Discussion about feral cats is a hot topic after two women were arrested during an attempt to catch and feed cats on public property in Wetumpka. Wetumpka deputy police chief Ed Reeves said Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 60, were arrested for trespassing. “The warrants were signed and our...
wdhn.com
Lifelong friend raising money for Enterprise businesses
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A lifelong friend has created a GoFundMe for two businesses that were devastated by flames downtown Enterprise over the weekend. It has been created for All About Art and the She Shed. These businesses were the scene of the Sunday morning blaze, where both businesses.
lowndessignal.com
HIM graduates discover hope and a new purpose
Hope Inspired Ministries’ Lowndes County location held a graduation ceremony on Oct. 13 at Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville. The service featured awards and testimonies of how HIM helped graduates find hope and a new purpose. Demetrist Porter came to HIM feeling lost, longing to find...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins Begins Friday! See Lineup of Food Trucks Here
If you like this season of chilly nights and festive displays, head down to Prattville’s historic downtown for activities and a huge variety of creatively carved pumpkins beginning this weekend. There are other activities for the entire family! Enjoy plenty of shopping opportunities and more. FROM THE CITY OF...
alabamanews.net
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Downtown Enterprise fire investigation
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation between the Enterprise Fire Department and state officials, the cause of the devastating early morning fire has been identified. According to Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis, the fire started near the Kiln in the All About Art Studio and the fire has been...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
WSFA
HVAC company, state fire marshal urge caution ahead of cold snap
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will soon be firing up their furnaces, meaning more business for heating and air companies. “We do a lot of furnace tuneups,” said Will Imbusch with Bill Bradley Services in Montgomery. He said routine unit checkups not only help heaters last longer, but they...
WSFA
Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December. The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.
WSFA
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
WSFA
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
WSFA
Man charged with shooting into home in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a man with shooting into a Pike County home. According to court records, Justin Perry Blair is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or dwelling. The complaint says the incident took place around 10 a.m. Sunday. Blair is accused...
WSFA
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
Alabama couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home.
WSFA
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
