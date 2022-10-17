Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Filipino Street Festival 2022: Guide to date, tickets, food, entertainment and more!
The Houston Filipino Street Festival has grown to be the biggest Filipino Festival in the south, showcasing Filipino Street Food, Entertainment, Family Activities, and More! Come celebrate and learn about Filipino culture and all the good it stands for. You may also like Houston Korean Festival 2022 which is also...
cw39.com
Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
dallasexpress.com
Surf Lagoon Rolling Into Texas City
From the fall of 2024, Houston will be home to a new surf destination which is now in the works as part of Generation Park. Generation Park is a lifestyle and business destination in Houston and one of the fastest-growing residential and economic centers in the city. It features restaurants, retailers, and more.
cw39.com
Where to catch Bun B and Trill Burgers Saturday during the Astros game
HOUSTON (KIAH) Bun B’s Trill Burgers will bring its nationally acclaimed smashburgers and fries to Harold’s in the Heights, marking the award-winning concept’s first-ever sit-down dining pop-up. Harold’s is a weekend staple along the bustling 19th Street in the Heights, known for its two-story bar and rooftop terrace experience, signature cocktails and Southern cuisine. Trill Burgers will take over the space with an all-day pop-up that opens at 11 a.m..
MySanAntonio
Family of Astroworld Victim Settles Lawsuit Against Travis Scott, Live Nation
The family of one of the people killed in the Astroworld tragedy has settled their lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Nov. 5, 2021, crowd surge that killed 10 people and injured hundreds more at the Houston festival. Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who, on behalf...
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
Here is your chance to win tickets to Wings Over Houston...
The League City Convention & Visitors Bureau is partnering with Wings Over Houston to give away tickets to the annual airshow on October 28-29. How To Enter Download the Visit League City app (visit your app store and search League City!) and create an account.
MySanAntonio
Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says
In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
cw39.com
International Space Station zips over Houston | When and how to see it
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
realtynewsreport.com
Primo Fitness Leaves California: Heads to Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Primo Fitness, a supplier of gym equipment, is relocating its headquarters and its entire operation from California to Fresno, south of Houston. Primo Fitness acquired a 71,438-SF office/warehouse on 4.6 acres in Fresno in Fort Bend County at 701 Sycamore Road, near...
Modern Mexican Steakhouse Planned for Houston
Toca Madera utilizes locally-sourced ingredients in its boldly flavored dishes.
iheart.com
This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything
"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
H-Town Highlights: Pics From Killa Kyleon’s ‘Mic Jordan’ Release Party
Guests showed up in full support of Kyleon and his new project vibing out in their freshest Jerseys and Jordans.
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
Click2Houston.com
Flyer with racial slur found pinned to tree in historically Black neighborhood park
HOUSTON – A racist flyer has been removed from a tree at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood but it’s still nailed in the memories of the couple that found it. The questions they and many others have is how did it get there and what’s going to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Houston’s New Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening
This opening will mark the third Dog Haus in the Houston area and 11th in Texas
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Comments / 0