Indiana State

WISH-TV

School bullying on rise in Indiana, stats show; experts offer solutions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2022 Indiana Schools Bullying, Safety Staffing and Arrests Report shows that bullying has increased in all forms during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indiana Department of Education offers recommendations and resources for parents and school officials regarding the prevention and reporting of bullying and cyberbullying incidents.
WTHR

Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
wdrb.com

Hundreds of Indiana high school students participate in Manufacturing Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Indiana high school students are getting a look at careers in manufacturing as part of One Southern Indiana's Manufacturing Week. It's a 3-day initiative to expose students to career opportunities in the manufacturing field. Teenagers from 11 Indiana high schools got to tour Amatrol,...
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana school district says signs with certain social justice messages must come down

ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) --Signs with messages such as, "Science is real," "Black Lives Matter," and "Love is love," are coming down in a Northwest Indiana school district.Parents took issue with a poster that showed all of those messages under a header of "In this classroom, we believe…" The poster also carried the messages "feminism is for everyone," "humans are not illegal," and "kindness is everything."Among the symbols on the poster is a rainbow LGBTQ Pride flag inside a heart to go with the message "Love is love." Also seen on the poster are a raised black fist for Black...
WISH-TV

New data shows Indiana hospitals struggling financially

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– New data shows Indiana hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. According to a new survey by the Indiana Hospital Association, Hoosier hospitals have racked up nearly $3 billion in losses since last year, and 1/5 of Indiana hospitals have lost 20% or more of their days of cash on hand.
103GBF

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
WIBC.com

These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
WANE-TV

Indiana AG warns Hoosiers of predatory cyber criminals

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — With October being National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita warned Hoosiers of potential threats from predatory cyber criminals. A release from Rokita says the cost from a standard business data breach is over $4 million, and a healthcare data breach is now over...
wfyi.org

What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults

One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I'm doing homework, I'm playing video games, I'm hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don't necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
cbs4indy.com

Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID rapidly spreading and vaccines just in the development phase in the spring of 2020, Ball State University made the same decision a lot of schools made. They moved to remote classes. Student Keller Mellowitz had an objection. He’d paid student activity fees. He’d paid tuition...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WIBC.com

Indiana Election Board Moves Poll Worker Data After Breach, Arrest

FT WAYNE, Ind.–No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
muncievoice.com

Climate Change: Indiana’s Todd Rokita Sues Top Banks

Muncie, Indiana – Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, adds his name to the list of captured grandstanders for top polluters – contributors to climate change catastrophe. Regarding overreacting for Charles Koch, who funds the far-right’s political movement in this country, you can always count on Todd Rokita to be front and center. Todd uses state resources to coordinate a lawsuit against top U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.
Indiana Daily Student

Minority group advocates express concerns about new electric car charging stations in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation received federal approval to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across the state two weeks ago, creating the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, according to a Herald-Times article. INDOT has released maps of places where these charging stations will be located across the state. Since then,...
WIBC.com

Why RSV Seems to Be Worse in Indiana This Year

INDIANAPOLIS–Doctors believe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is worse this year in Indiana. They think a big reason for that is that people are taking less precautions against COVID-19 and other viruses now compared to 2020 and 2021. When the pandemic hit, people wore masks and socially distanced more often....
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
