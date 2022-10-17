ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Flyers ranked 24th in AP preseason poll

By Jack Pohl
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team is ranked 24 th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 that was announced today.

It’s the first time Dayton has been ranked since the final poll of the 2019-20 season, when the Flyers were ranked third.

This is also the third time UD has been ranked in the preseason AP poll.  The other times were in 1967-68, when the Flyers were ranked sixth and when they were 21 st in 2009-10.

Dayton returns all five starters from a team that finished 24-11 in 2021-22, and tied for second in the A-10 with a 14-4 record. Included in those 24 wins was a win over eventual national champion Kansas, another Elite Eight team (Miami), an NIT semifinalist (St. Bonaventure) and four teams that won their regular season or conference championship in Kansas (who did both), Virginia Tech, Davidson and Richmond.

UD will host Capital in an exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29.  Game time is 7 p.m.

The Flyers open the season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Lindenwood.  Game time for the Lindenwood game will be announced when the season’s non-conference television schedule is finalized.

