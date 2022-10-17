Read full article on original website
Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival Rolling Out Sweet Treats On October 29th
Sharon Andres and Mary Bobb-Singleton, from the Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival , stopped by News15 at Noon to share about their upcoming festival with over 40 vendors!. WHEN: SATURDAY OCTOBER 29TH, 2022 (RAIN DATE: SATURDAY NOVEMBER 12TH) WHERE: 231 BURLEIGH LANE, GRAND COTEAU, LA. CONTACT: SHARON ANDRES 337.331.6352.
Kyviv City Ballet Set To Hit The Stage At The Heymann Performing Arts Center
Jackie Lyle, with Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, joined News15 at Noon to share about the Kyviv City Ballet coming to Lafayette. October 23, 24 Kyiv City Ballet- public and daytime performances. The company was stranded when the war broke out and cannot return to the Ukraine. The French government has allowed them to remain in France and the Theatre Chatelet in Paris has made them artists in residence. They will tour the US this fall and will perform here.
Stand Up Comedian Ryan Rogers talks about defending his title at the Boudin Ball & Bacon Eating Contest
The Boudin Cookoff and Acadiana Bacon Fest is this weekend at Parc International in downtown Lafayette. The eating contest is at 11:15am, and last year's champion Ryan Rogers stopped by News15 to discuss the competition and his stand up comedy event at Cite Des Arts at 7pm, properly titled "Meat Sweats Comedy." Tickets to the comedy show cost $20 and can be purchased at citedesarts.org/tickets.
Warm and Windy Weekend Ahead
Sunshine will once again fill our skies through this afternoon. Southerly winds will add in more moisture and temperatures will climb into the 80s as high pressure moves eastward. Overnight, cool and damp conditions return to Acadiana with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s. Today: Sunny skies. Warm and...
Cruisin Cajun Country's Trunk or Treat Car Show
The classic car show is between 9am and 2pm this Saturday, October 22, 2022, and the trunk or treat portion occurs between noon and 1pm at the Courtesy Automotive Group in Broussard. Go to crusincajuncountry.com to learn more.
Vermilion Parish Schools ramps up security measures
Vermilion Parish, La(KADN)- Vermilion Parish Schools are now taking extra steps to keep people safe during sporting events. It comes after last Friday night's shooting during Abbeville's Friday homecoming football game. Sounds of gunshots nearby J.H. Williams Middle School during the game are still heavy on everyone's mind. "You know...
