Jackie Lyle, with Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, joined News15 at Noon to share about the Kyviv City Ballet coming to Lafayette. October 23, 24 Kyiv City Ballet- public and daytime performances. The company was stranded when the war broke out and cannot return to the Ukraine. The French government has allowed them to remain in France and the Theatre Chatelet in Paris has made them artists in residence. They will tour the US this fall and will perform here.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO