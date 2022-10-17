ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

lafocusnewspaper.com

Cooler weather ahead for Southern California

A low pressure system will be moving into Southern California, bringing cooler temperatures starting Friday, Oct. 21. Certain areas might see rain over the weekend too. There is a 10% to 30% chance of rain this weekend in Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard, which covers Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Redondo Beach elitism obstructs housing construction

This video has had 175 thousand views in the last three days!. Redondo Beach added only two net new units in the coastal zone in the last housing element cycle and 41 in the last two decades! .. but District 2 City Councilmember Todd Loewenstein says that poor people don’t work hard enough to deserve a water view, and the whole conversation changed on social media. The Redondo Beach Power Plant has been trying to tear down the power plant for decades and elitism is preventing it from happening.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Next City

An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline

On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Election 2022: Hertzberg, Horvath Vie to Fill Seat Kuehl is Vacating

One of the most critical races facing voters in 2022 is in LA County District Three. Current District Three representative Sheila Kuehl is stepping down, creating the only empty seat on the powerful five-person Board of Supervisors, which manages a County budget of $38.5 billion. The vast, 431-square-mile Third District...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Dodger Stadium Gondola Completes Draft Environmental Impact Report

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a proposed gondola to Dodger Stadium located above Downtown Los Angeles in Chavez Ravine. LA Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC is proposing what is officially known as the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

CalTrans Property | Former Mayors & Council Members Urge Representation

The undersigned appreciate the current council’s efforts to bring the situation at 626 Prospect Avenue to an agreeable conclusion. We acknowledge the fine legal work done necessary to initiate the lawsuit stopping Caltrans from ignoring the City’s pre-eminent position and wishes. The City has had to sue Caltrans several times since 1973 to uphold our sovereignty and has never lost.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Caruso Retakes Narrow Lead In LA Mayoral Race Over Bass

A new Los Angeles Daily News/J.Wallin Opinion Research Poll released on Tuesday found that developer Rick Caruso now holds a slight 3% lead over Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) in the LA Mayoral election, marking a large turnaround following Bass’ double digit leader only a few months ago. Caruso had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse

Behind her smile and greeting, Modica’s Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. “We are definitely in a crisis,” she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown.
LONG BEACH, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?

LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”

Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
PASADENA, CA

