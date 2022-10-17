New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice in the team's Monday walkthrough ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas has been sidelined since Week 4 with a foot injury, and now appears to be in danger of missing a fourth game as the Saints take on the Cardinals on Thursday night. Reports on Thomas have seemed to imply that he'll be able to return to the field soon, but he'll need to put in at least one limited practice before he can reasonably return to the field.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO