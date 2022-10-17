Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Troy Aikman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Awful Decision During MNF
Early in the first quarter of Monday night's Broncos vs. Chargers game, Russell Wilson didn't see a wide-open receiver over the middle of the field. Instead, the longtime NFL quarterback took a sack and Denver had to take the offense off the field to kick a field goal. Troy Aikman, now ...
Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson set to visit with struggling Baltimore Ravens
Even at 35 years old, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson recently made it clear that he has no
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
Jets Coach Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson, Broncos Very Clear
Could there be hope on the horizon for Denver Broncos fans? New York Jets coach Robert Saleh thinks so. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh, whose 4-2 Jets team will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, said Wednesday that he believes the Broncos are "freakin' close" to clicking on ...
numberfire.com
Commanders' Carson Wentz (finger) could miss 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (finger) could miss up to 4-6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. What It Means:. Wentz fractured his finger early on during the Commanders' Week 6 win over the Bears when...
Russell Wilson's hamstring injury could be 'fairly significant'
The Broncos are already missing several injured starters and now they might be losing quarterback Russell Wilson as well. Wilson has played through a partially torn lat over the last two and a half games, and he also suffered a hamstring injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday evening.
NFL Insider Has Official Tuesday Update On Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson
If he's being honest, even the relentlessly positive Russell Wilson would have to acknowledge that his first season in Denver has been a nightmare. Not only has Wilson struggled mightily as a passer, helping contribute to a 2-4 start, he's now dealing with another injury. NFL Network insider Ian ...
Broncos notebook: Melvin Gordon, Nathaniel Hackett 'hash it out' after running back was benched
ENGLEWOOD • Sitting out is never an option for Russell Wilson. The Broncos quarterback is no stranger to playing through injuries, missing only three games in his 11-year NFL career. And while he may have shoulder and hamstring problems — two injuries that are significant — he has no intention of missing Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
numberfire.com
Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice with Colts on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) fully practiced on Wednesday. Hines appears on track to return if he officially clears concussion protocol. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked ninth in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season, our models project Hines to score 7.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jackson to score 22.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Gerald Everett (illness) misses practice
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Everett should be able to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. He was targeted 7 times last week versus the Denver Broncos and had 5-plus catches for the third time this season, but Everett only managed 29 yards on that volume. The Chargers will have a softer matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, but Keenan Allen's impending return from a hamstring injury could cut into Everett's target share.
numberfire.com
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) limited Monday
The New Orleans Saints listed quarterback Andy Dalton (back) as a limited participant in their Monday walkthrough practice. The Saints, who will square off against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Week 7, listed Dalton as a limited participant for Monday's estimated practice report. The veteran quarterback played for most of the team's Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was notably on the field for the final drive of the game, so it seems like he should be able to suit up for Thursday's game.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) listed as DNP in Saints' Monday walkthrough
The New Orleans Saints listed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as DNP in their Monday walkthrough practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Landry hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 4, and it now seems like he will be sidelined again on Thursday night as the Saints take on the Cardinals. It's possible that Chris Olave will be the only one of the Saints' original starters available again in Week 7.
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) still not practicing Monday
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice in the team's Monday walkthrough ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas has been sidelined since Week 4 with a foot injury, and now appears to be in danger of missing a fourth game as the Saints take on the Cardinals on Thursday night. Reports on Thomas have seemed to imply that he'll be able to return to the field soon, but he'll need to put in at least one limited practice before he can reasonably return to the field.
numberfire.com
Tyler Lockett (hamstring) idle at Seahawks practice
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday. Lockett was added to the injury report last Thursday with a hamstring injury and then had his least productive game of the season with 2 catches for 17 yards, so this is worth keeping an eye on. For now, we expect Lockett to play in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones continues to deal with a knee injury, missing practice to open the week. He will likely need to return to at least a limited practice by Friday to have any chance at facing the Panthers. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson could see role increase in Week 7
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he "hopes to get more snaps out of" rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in Week 7. The Giants held Robinson, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, to just 23% of their offensive snaps in Week 6, but the exciting rookie should see his role in the offense increase in the coming weeks. Robinson looked explosive in his first game back from the knee injury he suffered in Week 1, scoring his first career touchdown in the team's upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
