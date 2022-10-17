ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games

Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Commanders' Carson Wentz (finger) could miss 4-6 weeks

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (finger) could miss up to 4-6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. What It Means:. Wentz fractured his finger early on during the Commanders' Week 6 win over the Bears when...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice with Colts on Wednesday

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) fully practiced on Wednesday. Hines appears on track to return if he officially clears concussion protocol. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked ninth in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season, our models project Hines to score 7.7 FanDuel points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jackson to score 22.6 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
numberfire.com

Chargers' Gerald Everett (illness) misses practice

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Everett should be able to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. He was targeted 7 times last week versus the Denver Broncos and had 5-plus catches for the third time this season, but Everett only managed 29 yards on that volume. The Chargers will have a softer matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, but Keenan Allen's impending return from a hamstring injury could cut into Everett's target share.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Saints' Andy Dalton (back) limited Monday

The New Orleans Saints listed quarterback Andy Dalton (back) as a limited participant in their Monday walkthrough practice. The Saints, who will square off against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Week 7, listed Dalton as a limited participant for Monday's estimated practice report. The veteran quarterback played for most of the team's Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was notably on the field for the final drive of the game, so it seems like he should be able to suit up for Thursday's game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) listed as DNP in Saints' Monday walkthrough

The New Orleans Saints listed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as DNP in their Monday walkthrough practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Landry hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 4, and it now seems like he will be sidelined again on Thursday night as the Saints take on the Cardinals. It's possible that Chris Olave will be the only one of the Saints' original starters available again in Week 7.
numberfire.com

Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) still not practicing Monday

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice in the team's Monday walkthrough ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas has been sidelined since Week 4 with a foot injury, and now appears to be in danger of missing a fourth game as the Saints take on the Cardinals on Thursday night. Reports on Thomas have seemed to imply that he'll be able to return to the field soon, but he'll need to put in at least one limited practice before he can reasonably return to the field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Tyler Lockett (hamstring) idle at Seahawks practice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday. Lockett was added to the injury report last Thursday with a hamstring injury and then had his least productive game of the season with 2 catches for 17 yards, so this is worth keeping an eye on. For now, we expect Lockett to play in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones continues to deal with a knee injury, missing practice to open the week. He will likely need to return to at least a limited practice by Friday to have any chance at facing the Panthers. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson could see role increase in Week 7

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he "hopes to get more snaps out of" rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in Week 7. The Giants held Robinson, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, to just 23% of their offensive snaps in Week 6, but the exciting rookie should see his role in the offense increase in the coming weeks. Robinson looked explosive in his first game back from the knee injury he suffered in Week 1, scoring his first career touchdown in the team's upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
NEW YORK STATE

