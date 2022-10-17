Read full article on original website
Related
Man pleads guilty to drug charges in federal court
A man who was arrested after a federal search warrant was served at his house in May 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to drug and weapons charges in federal court.
WFMJ.com
Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children indicted
An Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children was indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Friday. Thirty-one-year-old Samuel Myers (pictured above) and 34-year-old Sara Myers (not pictured) were both indicted on five counts of endangering children. These charges stem from an investigation that began when...
whbc.com
Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
wqkt.com
Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond
A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
Man sentenced in death of pregnant Ohio woman
A man convicted in the death of a pregnant woman in Warren was sentenced Friday.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in armed robbery incident at Newton Falls Sunoco arrested
Newton Falls Police have arrested the suspect of an armed robbery incident at a local Sunoco store that occurred Saturday morning. Police sources tell 21 News that 24-year-old Adam McDermott was arrested Saturday afternoon. Police say he was found on Route 5 near West Branch State Park in Ravenna. The...
WFMJ.com
Attorneys seek dismissal of murder charge against suspect in Rowan Sweeney slaying
In Mahoning County Commons Pleas Court, the attorney for Brandon Crump Jr., one of the men charged in the death of 4-year-old Struthers boy Rowan Sweeney, filed a motion to dismiss the case. According to the court filing, Attorney Louis DeFabio and Attorney Edward Hartwig filed the motion in Mahoning...
WFMJ.com
Shopper's tip leads to child endangering charges against Austintown Couple
A call from a concerned citizen has led to the indictment charging an Austintown couple with five counts each of child endangering. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up the indictments against 31-year-old Samuel Myers, and his 34-year-old wife Sara. The charges stem from an investigation that began...
WFMJ.com
Local restaurant owner charged with violating a protection order
Boardman restaurant owner, Michael Alberini, 55, has been charged with violating a court order on Wednesday, Oct. 19, stemming from an unlawful restraint and menacing incident from December of 2021. Struthers prosecutor's office has charged Alberini with violation of a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. Alberini allegedly violated the terms...
WFMJ.com
Patient accused of punching nurse at Warren ER
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Warren woman accused of punching an emergency room nurse at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. The 39-year-old registered nurse told police she was in a room in the hospital’s emergency department when the patient punched her in the face two times.
Officers serve search warrant in Boardman
It happened at Indianola Road and Montrose Avenue in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Board of Elections Office addresses error on instructions of absentee ballots
About 20,000 absentee mail-in ballots sent out to Mahoning County voters contained an error in some instructions. The instructions written by the Board of Elections Office indicated "you must sign your name in ink on your ballot," but this is incorrect. Director Tom McCabe said you must sign the identification...
Struthers man pleads guilty to charges in overdose death
Anthony Carson, 25, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony; and fifth-degree felony counts of possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl.
Victim shot at bar on Youngstown’s North Side
There was a shooting on the Northside of Youngstown Saturday morning.
WFMJ.com
First female mayor meets with folks to share ideas on how to make Salem even better
Today marked an historic moment in Salem. The first woman to be mayor in the city talked with folks at the site of the second Women's Rights convention in America, which took place some 70 years ago. Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey talked about ideas and projects to help strengthen the city...
Sheriff looking for help identifying people on security video
The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office took to social media Wednesday looking for help in identifying a few people.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police looking for information on missing Youngstown man
Youngstown Police detectives are currently looking for information on a missing Youngstown man. Police say Emmanuel Summers has been missing since October 11. Summers was last seen leaving his home on Wirt Street around 4:30 p.m. that day and walking north. Summers was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue...
WFMJ.com
Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan
Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
Person detained during situation in Youngstown
Police have Volney Road blocked off between West Warren Avenue and Cohasset Drive.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning elections officials clarify confusing absentee ballot instruction
Mahoning County voters who requested absentee ballots for the November election may be puzzled by one of the instructions for filling out the ballot included in the packet received from the Board of Elections. A “helpful suggestion” sheet enclosed in the absentee ballot mailing offers voters information about properly completing...
Comments / 1