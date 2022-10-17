ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

WFMJ.com

Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children indicted

An Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children was indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Friday. Thirty-one-year-old Samuel Myers (pictured above) and 34-year-old Sara Myers (not pictured) were both indicted on five counts of endangering children. These charges stem from an investigation that began when...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
MASSILLON, OH
wqkt.com

Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond

A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
RITTMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in armed robbery incident at Newton Falls Sunoco arrested

Newton Falls Police have arrested the suspect of an armed robbery incident at a local Sunoco store that occurred Saturday morning. Police sources tell 21 News that 24-year-old Adam McDermott was arrested Saturday afternoon. Police say he was found on Route 5 near West Branch State Park in Ravenna. The...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Local restaurant owner charged with violating a protection order

Boardman restaurant owner, Michael Alberini, 55, has been charged with violating a court order on Wednesday, Oct. 19, stemming from an unlawful restraint and menacing incident from December of 2021. Struthers prosecutor's office has charged Alberini with violation of a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. Alberini allegedly violated the terms...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Patient accused of punching nurse at Warren ER

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Warren woman accused of punching an emergency room nurse at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. The 39-year-old registered nurse told police she was in a room in the hospital’s emergency department when the patient punched her in the face two times.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police looking for information on missing Youngstown man

Youngstown Police detectives are currently looking for information on a missing Youngstown man. Police say Emmanuel Summers has been missing since October 11. Summers was last seen leaving his home on Wirt Street around 4:30 p.m. that day and walking north. Summers was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan

Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning elections officials clarify confusing absentee ballot instruction

Mahoning County voters who requested absentee ballots for the November election may be puzzled by one of the instructions for filling out the ballot included in the packet received from the Board of Elections. A “helpful suggestion” sheet enclosed in the absentee ballot mailing offers voters information about properly completing...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

