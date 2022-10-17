ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

MPD open new training center for cadets in SE DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2020. The District's first-ever educational center dedicated to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) cadets opened in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. At the MPD Cadet Corps Training Center, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, cadets will be able to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Radio Ink

Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks

Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
WASHINGTON, DC
spectrumnews1.com

Coffee shop serves up drinks, hope by employing people with disabilities

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month, a time set aside to celebrate the contributions that workers with disabilities are making in America’s workforce. Ian McLaughlin, an employee at Bitty and Beau’s Coffee in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood, told Spectrum News it’s also “an opportunity to show every person who walks through the door the wonderful person that they’ve always been and that they are, as we like to say here, not broken.”
WASHINGTON, DC
georgetowner.com

The Wharf Celebrates Waterfront Completion, 5th Anniversary

The Wharf’s developers, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, celebrated two milestones on Oct. 12: The fifth anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its opening on Oct. 12, 2017, “The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished Washington, D.C., as a true waterfront city,” the partnership announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State among four HBCUs to receive $500,000 to support entrepreneurial programs

BALTIMORE - Morgan State and Bowie State are among four Historically Black Colleges and Universities given money from a $2 million commitment by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.The HBCUs in Maryland and North Carolina will each receive $500,000 to expand access to its student venture and entrepreneurial skill-building program Blackstone LaunchPad to underrepresented populations.  The partnership is an element of the Foundation's broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher education institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities."This is a fantastic opportunity for students at Bowie State," said Johnetta Hardy, Executive Director of the university's...
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Dust Off Your Resume, Plan To Attend Tri-County Job And Career Fair At CSM Oct. 20

LA PLATA, Md. – Eager and qualified job seekers are encouraged to attend the Tri-County Job and Career Fair at CSM’s La Plata Campus Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fair is a great way to learn about companies and positions that may be hiring in your field of interest. Even if you aren’t currently looking for a job, attending a job fair can help you prepare for your future job search.
LA PLATA, MD
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

New Construction: 601 and 603 N. Alfred St.

Two brand-new homes are looking for owners in Alexandria. 601 N. Alfred St. and 603 N. Alfred Street were both just built by award winning developer Regent Company, and listed by Lyssa Seward, Seward Group, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information or a private showing, contact Lyssa at...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
howafrica.com

Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years

Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site

On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD
PLANetizen

Evaluating D.C.’s Plan to House Encampment Residents

According to an article by Chelsea Cirruzzo in Axios, Washington, D.C.’s Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (CARE) pilot program, aimed at reducing homelessness in the District, has seen roughly 72 percent of program participants entering into temporary housing leases. “The program focused on four of the largest encampments...
WASHINGTON, DC
