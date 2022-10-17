Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
MPD open new training center for cadets in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2020. The District's first-ever educational center dedicated to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) cadets opened in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. At the MPD Cadet Corps Training Center, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, cadets will be able to...
WUSA
DC makes the list of "rattiest" cities in America, so what is the Department of Health doing about it?
WASHINGTON — To Washingtonians living here for years or new to the District, rats have become a known neighbor–but they don’t have to be, says the DC Department of Health. THE QUESTION:. Has Washington D.C. stepped up its rodent control?. THE SOURCES:. Gerard Brown, DC Department of...
Here's how to score free ticket lottery for the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting
WASHINGTON — It's never too early to start thinking about the holiday season. The 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at President's Park in Washington D.C. The National Christmas Tree lighting is a tradition that started in 1923 during President Calvin Coolidge's administration. The...
$27K Raised To Buy Car For High School Band Director Who Sold His Car To Fund Marching Band
A community is stepping up to help raise money to purchase a car for a High School Band Director in Washington, DC who sold his vehicle to donate money to the band, states a GoFundMe spokesperson. Eastern High School Band Director, James Perry, has led the school's marching band for...
Radio Ink
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
fox5dc.com
DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
spectrumnews1.com
Coffee shop serves up drinks, hope by employing people with disabilities
October is National Disability Employment Awareness month, a time set aside to celebrate the contributions that workers with disabilities are making in America’s workforce. Ian McLaughlin, an employee at Bitty and Beau’s Coffee in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood, told Spectrum News it’s also “an opportunity to show every person who walks through the door the wonderful person that they’ve always been and that they are, as we like to say here, not broken.”
georgetowner.com
The Wharf Celebrates Waterfront Completion, 5th Anniversary
The Wharf’s developers, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, celebrated two milestones on Oct. 12: The fifth anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its opening on Oct. 12, 2017, “The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished Washington, D.C., as a true waterfront city,” the partnership announced.
Morgan State among four HBCUs to receive $500,000 to support entrepreneurial programs
BALTIMORE - Morgan State and Bowie State are among four Historically Black Colleges and Universities given money from a $2 million commitment by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.The HBCUs in Maryland and North Carolina will each receive $500,000 to expand access to its student venture and entrepreneurial skill-building program Blackstone LaunchPad to underrepresented populations. The partnership is an element of the Foundation's broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher education institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities."This is a fantastic opportunity for students at Bowie State," said Johnetta Hardy, Executive Director of the university's...
Bay Net
Dust Off Your Resume, Plan To Attend Tri-County Job And Career Fair At CSM Oct. 20
LA PLATA, Md. – Eager and qualified job seekers are encouraged to attend the Tri-County Job and Career Fair at CSM’s La Plata Campus Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fair is a great way to learn about companies and positions that may be hiring in your field of interest. Even if you aren’t currently looking for a job, attending a job fair can help you prepare for your future job search.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
New Construction: 601 and 603 N. Alfred St.
Two brand-new homes are looking for owners in Alexandria. 601 N. Alfred St. and 603 N. Alfred Street were both just built by award winning developer Regent Company, and listed by Lyssa Seward, Seward Group, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information or a private showing, contact Lyssa at...
howafrica.com
Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years
Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site
On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
PLANetizen
Evaluating D.C.’s Plan to House Encampment Residents
According to an article by Chelsea Cirruzzo in Axios, Washington, D.C.’s Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (CARE) pilot program, aimed at reducing homelessness in the District, has seen roughly 72 percent of program participants entering into temporary housing leases. “The program focused on four of the largest encampments...
WAMU
Messy data and poor communication bungle D.C.’s school vaccine enforcement, officials say
More than a month after the start of the school year, D.C. is attempting to enforce a long-standing childhood vaccine mandate – but concerns over incomplete and messy data are hindering enforcement and causing local officials to question the policy’s efficacy. For the first time this school year,...
Hilltop
The People’s Professor: Nikole Hannah-Jones Talks Howard Thus Far And Expanding Her 1619 Project
Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who was selected to be the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Reporting at Howard University, is now in her second semester of teaching with plans to further her brand. Hannah-Jones accepted her position at Howard last fall after her alma mater, University of...
