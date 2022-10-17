Read full article on original website
Unique Provisions of California’s Budget Bill – Part I
The California state budget is the largest in the nation, and it also represents the largest bill in page length and number of provisions. While its provisions are too many to cover, there are a number of them that are unique and readers should be aware of them. This article is the first in a series.
The ‘Sunrise’ Process in the California Legislature
In California, as in a number of other states, there is the so-called “sunrise” process, which is the opposite of a “sunset” (or repeal) process, in the law. When establishing a new regulatory scheme for an occupation or profession, the Legislature will proceed with the sunrise process, which is when they assess a request for a new (or enhanced) occupational regulation.
How to Draft an Intent Bill
In the California Legislature, an “intent bill” is basically used as a placeholder for a future measure to be amended into the intent bill. Quite often bills introduced in the California Legislature without substantive language in them are called “spot bills.” However, that is not always the case even though both spot and intent bills act as placeholders with substantive amendments to be added at a later date.
GLOBE EXCLUSIVE: Empower Schools to Fund the Arts, Don’t Mandate It
Californians rightly want their children’s schools to have vibrant arts and music programs. As a father of five, I’m right there with them. I absolutely think that we should be funding arts and music programs a lot more than we are. But I am opposed to Proposition 28 on the upcoming ballot.
Algorithms Cure Gerrymanders, But Politics Remains
With the midterm elections just a few weeks away, across California politicians have had to scramble more than usual to compete in redrawn districts. The new district boundaries were the product of the “2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission,” which was formed to eliminate partisan politics from being a factor.
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CA High-Speed Rail Authority Awards $35 Million Stations Design Contract
The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors approved a $35 million design and support services contract for four Central Valley stations on Thursday to Foster + Partners and Arup (F+P Arup), inflating the $113 billion high-speed rail budget even further. Originally estimated to cost $33 billion in 2008, costs...
Six Mississippians Called the N-Word and Threatened in Connecticut, Federal Lawsuit Says
Black workers from Mississippi allege that on Sept. 1, 2021, a 24-year-old white solar farm worker threatened to kill Columbia, Miss., native Ryan Luter, 21, and other Black workers from the State at a worksite in Canterbury, Conn. A Connecticut State Police report identified him as John Aniello. The Mississippi...
‘I was screaming like a lunatic!’: VB woman wins jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
A woman from Virginia Beach won the jackpot while playing one of Virginia Lottery's online games.
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
