Centerville, OH

Elks boys soccer preps for another deep playoff run

By Joey DeBerardino
 2 days ago

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After making a run to the Div. 1 state championship last season, the Centerville boys soccer team is looking to return to the title game as the Elks kick off postseason play on Thursday as the No. 1 seed in the Southwest 1 District.

“I think the sky’s the limit for us. We have the opportunity, and we have the players. We have everything we can to go all the way to the “ship” this year and hopefully take St. Ignatius by surprise,” said Centerville senior forward Colin Gottron.

Last year, the Elks suffered a tough 2-1 overtime loss to St. Ignatius in the Div. 1 state championship game.

“We experienced that last year with the run. You know, you get 48 hours before you got to play again and you’re playing some of the biggest games of year of your life against some of the best opponents. So it’s about managing their output and keeping everybody healthy, fresh mentally and physically,” said Centerville head coach Jeff Monbeck.

Centerville finished the 2022-23 regular season 14-1-1 overall and a perfect 7-0 record in conference play on the way to claiming at least a share of the program’s third straight GWOC title.

The Elks will begins district play against the winner of Xenia and Springfield on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Alumni Stadium at 7 p.m.

