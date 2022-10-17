Belfast City Council to consider appointing two new Belfast Police officers, general assistance amendments, skate park competition

Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 12-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. James A. Maynard, 32, of Belfast, was issued...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 12-16. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. Randall M. Perkins, 55,...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Appleton school committee meeting Oct. 24
APPLETON — The school committee for the Appleton Village School will hold its next committee meeting Monday, Oct. 24 and the agenda for the meeting has been set. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at the school on Union Road. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to...
penbaypilot.com
Julianne Jones Edmondson, obituary
Julianne Jones Edmondson, 78, of Camden, Maine, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church in Camden, Maine. Internment will be private. Julianne is survived by her brother, Thomas...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for RSU 20 board meeting Oct. 25
SEARSPORT — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 20 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the SDMHS cafetorium. The public hearing for the RREV referendum will be held at 6 p.m. Livestreaming will be available.
penbaypilot.com
Students, Public Works ‘Rockin It’ in Thomaston for school project
THOMASTON — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Thomaston Public Works collaborated with teacher Lynn Snow and the Thomaston Grammar School 5th graders to begin a special project. Snow’s science classes have been studying Geology this fall. They have learned about the different types of rocks, the various minerals that make up rocks, the rock cycle, how bedrock maps are made, Pangaea, geological time, geological features of the area, the Mohs hardness scale, volcanos, and more. The kids have learned to polish cut stones, make rock jewelry, and how long the artificial tumbling process takes. The unit will continue throughout the fall.
Wilmington Apple
21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
WMTW
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Police arrest teen following RSU 73 threat
PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old boy from Livermore Falls faces a charge of criminal terrorizing following a reported threat regarding a firearm at a school in RSU 73. The arrest follows an investigation Wednesday upon discovery of an alleged threat made on a school bus bringing children home from school, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday in a news release.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 212 calls for service for the period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,768 calls for service. Ibrahima Dean, 18, of Atlanta, Georgia was issued a summons Oct. 6 for Possession of Marijuana, on Marston Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
penbaypilot.com
Karen Elizabeth (Smith) Gray, obituary
HOPE — Karen Elizabeth (Smith) Gray, 77, wife of Terance P. Gray of Hope, died on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her home after several months of declining health. Born in Camden on March 9, 1945, she was the daughter of Carl and Priscilla D. (Alley) Smith. She attended...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County YMCA Trunk or Treat and haunted trailer, Oct. 23
BELFAST — The Waldo County YMCA is partnering with Mathews Brothers, Waterfall Arts, the Faith Temple Church and more than 25 other businesses and individuals to create a fun Trunk or Treat experience for all. Waldo County children and families. On Sunday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m.,...
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville author receives First Place book award
LINCOLNVILLE — Author Caer Hallundbaek of Lincolnville has received a 2021 First Place, Non-Fiction award from Top Shelf Literary Magazine for her book Dear Little One: Thoughts to My Child in an Uncertain World. Top Shelf announced their selections of best works of fiction and non-fiction in September. Dear...
WGME
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
penbaypilot.com
Lyonel Price ‘Pete’ Hoching, obituary
DEWEY, ARIZONA — Lyonel Price “Pete” Hoching, 77, died February 15, 2022, at his home. Formerly of Rockland, Maine, he was a 1962 graduate of Rockland High School. Pete was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving at Davis Monthan Air Force Base from 1967 to 1971.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Jason A. York of Surry and Kristen Danielle Carter of Surry. Married May 30, 2015, at Surry. Debra D. Whitmore of Sullivan and Henry L. Whitmore of Sullivan. Married Feb. 12, 2016, at Sullivan. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil...
penbaypilot.com
Oct. 22 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
New memoir by Camden resident recounts a journey from Appalachia to Maine
In a new memoir, Marilyn Moss Rockefeller brings readers along for the ride to witness what she calls a “well-lived” life that saw her use smarts and spunk to rise from an improvised youth in the mountains of West Virginia to lead an iconic Maine company. According to...
wabi.tv
Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
