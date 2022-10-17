ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, man pleads guilty to 3 felony unlawful driving counts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 30-year-old Clarksburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of felony third-offense driving on a license suspended or revoked for DUI. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish ordered presentence and home incarceration investigations as well as a drug-and-alcohol assessment, and set sentencing Nov. 30 for Timmothy Walter Gladysz, also known as Timothy Gladysz.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Darwin Welch

KINGWOOD — Darwin Ray Welch, 95, of Kingwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Terra Alta on Jan. 22, 1927, a son of the late Clyde Bishop Welch and Myrtle Alice (Lemon) Welch.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mary Lee Griffin

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on 10/18/2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD, on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Texas Tech Red Raiders

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Most signs point to a high-scoring game when West Virginia squares off with Texas Tech on Saturday, but sometimes such contests end up depending on defense. Not that such an eventuality will lead to a 17-13 final, but moreso in the fact that the team which can come up with a critical stop or two, especially in a key moment later in the game, will hold an advantage.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Robert Todd Crowl

WESTON- Robert Todd Crowl, 59, of Walkersville, passed away on Tuesday,. October 18, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Weston on July 9, 1963: son of the late Harold and Jackie (Hefner) Crowl. Robert was united in marriage on February 25, 1992 to Candy (Hicks) Crowl, who survives.
WALKERSVILLE, WV

