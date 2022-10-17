Read full article on original website
100-year-old male from Harrison County, West Virginia, among latest COVID dead
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The state reported eight more COVID deaths Thursday, including a 100-year-old male from Harrison County and a 45-year-old male from Lewis County. Other deaths reported: Female, 89, Kanawha; male, 71, Mercer; female, 79, Logan; male, 76, Berkeley; female, 66, Kanawha; female, 90, Berkeley.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man pleads guilty to 3 felony unlawful driving counts
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 30-year-old Clarksburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of felony third-offense driving on a license suspended or revoked for DUI. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish ordered presentence and home incarceration investigations as well as a drug-and-alcohol assessment, and set sentencing Nov. 30 for Timmothy Walter Gladysz, also known as Timothy Gladysz.
2 Western Pennsylvania men get prison in Harrison County, West Virginia, drug case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Western Pennsylvanians will serve at least 2 years of incarceration in West Virginia for bringing narcotics into Harrison County. Charles Que Sean Whatley, 28, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by Harrison Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy in July to 2-10 years for possession with intent to deliver less than gram of fentanyl.
Man who shot Clarksburg, West Virginia, city councilman appeals conviction, sentence
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Delaware man serving 20 to 73 years for shooting a Clarksburg city councilman and carjacking the councilor's wife and mother-in-law has appealed his conviction and the length of his sentence. Notice of appeal for Antonio Dejesus was given this summer by Morgantown...
Four taken to hospital with serious injuries after wreck on I-79 near Lost Creek
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Interstate 79 northbound was closed, and four patients with serious injuries were transported for medical care following a wreck Tuesday evening, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The one-vehicle rollover was reported to Harrison-Taylor E911 at 7:50 p.m., according to media...
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council votes to buy Defense in Depth space, turn it into first responder training center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown City Council voted 6-1 to authorize a bill of sale, lease, promissory note, and security agreement to purchase the space currently occupied by Defense in Depth (DID) and turn it into a first responder training center. Questions abound about what degree of...
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
Darwin Welch
KINGWOOD — Darwin Ray Welch, 95, of Kingwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Terra Alta on Jan. 22, 1927, a son of the late Clyde Bishop Welch and Myrtle Alice (Lemon) Welch.
Mary Lee Griffin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on 10/18/2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD, on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse.
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Texas Tech Red Raiders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Most signs point to a high-scoring game when West Virginia squares off with Texas Tech on Saturday, but sometimes such contests end up depending on defense. Not that such an eventuality will lead to a 17-13 final, but moreso in the fact that the team which can come up with a critical stop or two, especially in a key moment later in the game, will hold an advantage.
Robert Todd Crowl
WESTON- Robert Todd Crowl, 59, of Walkersville, passed away on Tuesday,. October 18, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Weston on July 9, 1963: son of the late Harold and Jackie (Hefner) Crowl. Robert was united in marriage on February 25, 1992 to Candy (Hicks) Crowl, who survives.
