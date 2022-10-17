ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
Boy shot in Roxbury, becoming Boston's fourth recent juvenile shooting victim

BOSTON — Police confirm that a boy was shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's fourth juvenile shooting victim in recent weeks. Boston police Deputy Supt. James Miller said the department received a 911 call at about 7 p.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of 21 Rockland St. ShotSpotter technology also alerted police to the shooting at around the same time.
BOSTON, MA
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
CONCORD, NH
Man charged in Concord killings waives extradition to New Hampshire

A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire. Logan Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge related to the murder charges in New Hampshire. The judge ruled that Clegg would be held...
CONCORD, NH
Push for more to be done in Boston's 'Mass and Cass' neighborhood

BOSTON — More than 10 months sincethe city of Boston began work to clear the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, area businesses claim the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area is as bad as its been. On Tuesday, NewsCenter 5...
BOSTON, MA
Members of clergy chain selves to Faneuil Hall doors to protest name

BOSTON — Religious leaders in Boston are protesting at Faneuil Hall Wednesday, using their bodies as props. Activists say the name of this Boston landmark is at odds with the city's current values, because the building's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Three members of Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
Pedestrian struck on Interstate 495 in northern Massachusetts

ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is expected to survive after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Andover, according to state police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 north near Mile Marker 94, which is near the Tewksbury town line.
ANDOVER, MA
Rock thrown at Boston EMS ambulance as it traveled near 'Mass and Cass'

BOSTON — A Boston Emergency Medical Services ambulance was struck with a rock while it was traveling near the troubled intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to EMS officials. Officials said a Boston EMS captain was responding to a shooting in Roxbury at about 7:30 p.m....
BOSTON, MA
Boston police moving people out of 'Mass and Cass' encampment area

BOSTON — The encampment on Mass and Cass in Boston has been moved, but only around the corner. People have recently been living on Southampton Street, but at 9 a.m. Wednesday, they started packing up their things and moving around the corner to Atkinson Street. The city said the...
BOSTON, MA
Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend

SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
SALEM, MA
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston police identify young mother killed in Dorchester triple shooting

BOSTON — Boston police have identified the young woman who died in a triple shooting near a convenience store in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, was killed when she and two men were shot at about 8:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street, where investigators were focusing their search around Star 50 Convenience.
BOSTON, MA
FBI Boston says region saw nearly 50% jump in losses from tech support scams

CHELSEA, Mass. — The Boston Division of the FBI issued an urgent warning about the rise in tech support scams in Massachusetts, New England and the rest of the country. In tech support scams, fraudsters pose as customer or tech support representatives from reputable, well-known tech companies and may call, email or text their targets with an offer to resolve issues such as a compromised email or bank account, computer virus or software license renewal.
BOSTON, MA
Police release images of person of interest in attack on civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire

BOSTON — Police in Boston have released pictures of a person of interest connected to an attack on a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer in Franklin Park last week. Jean McGuire, who was the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a founder of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, was stabbed multiple times near 25 Playstead Road while she was walking her dog on Oct. 11.
BOSTON, MA

