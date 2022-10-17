Read full article on original website
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
Inmate faces charges in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
An inmate charged in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer is was arraigned Thursday,. Roy Booth, 40, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem. Authorities said the attack happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 31...
Protesters interrupt Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's update on Mass and Cass situation
BOSTON — Protesters chanted and interrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday as she spoke about the new steps to help people living in tents at the troubled intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard and the business owners in the area who've addressed safety concerns. Mayor Michelle...
Boy shot in Roxbury, becoming Boston's fourth recent juvenile shooting victim
BOSTON — Police confirm that a boy was shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's fourth juvenile shooting victim in recent weeks. Boston police Deputy Supt. James Miller said the department received a 911 call at about 7 p.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of 21 Rockland St. ShotSpotter technology also alerted police to the shooting at around the same time.
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
Man charged in Concord killings waives extradition to New Hampshire
A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire. Logan Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge related to the murder charges in New Hampshire. The judge ruled that Clegg would be held...
Push for more to be done in Boston's 'Mass and Cass' neighborhood
BOSTON — More than 10 months sincethe city of Boston began work to clear the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, area businesses claim the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area is as bad as its been. On Tuesday, NewsCenter 5...
Members of clergy chain selves to Faneuil Hall doors to protest name
BOSTON — Religious leaders in Boston are protesting at Faneuil Hall Wednesday, using their bodies as props. Activists say the name of this Boston landmark is at odds with the city's current values, because the building's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Three members of Boston's...
Pedestrian struck on Interstate 495 in northern Massachusetts
ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is expected to survive after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Andover, according to state police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 north near Mile Marker 94, which is near the Tewksbury town line.
Rock thrown at Boston EMS ambulance as it traveled near 'Mass and Cass'
BOSTON — A Boston Emergency Medical Services ambulance was struck with a rock while it was traveling near the troubled intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to EMS officials. Officials said a Boston EMS captain was responding to a shooting in Roxbury at about 7:30 p.m....
Boston police moving people out of 'Mass and Cass' encampment area
BOSTON — The encampment on Mass and Cass in Boston has been moved, but only around the corner. People have recently been living on Southampton Street, but at 9 a.m. Wednesday, they started packing up their things and moving around the corner to Atkinson Street. The city said the...
Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend
SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
Boston police identify young mother killed in Dorchester triple shooting
BOSTON — Boston police have identified the young woman who died in a triple shooting near a convenience store in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, was killed when she and two men were shot at about 8:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street, where investigators were focusing their search around Star 50 Convenience.
Teachers strike in Haverhill, Massachusetts, enters third day despite court order
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers planed to picket outside Haverhill City Hall for a third day on Wednesday as their strike continues, despite a court order to end the rare educator work stoppage. Such strikes are illegal in Massachusetts since state law prohibits strikes by public employees, which makes them...
Police: Man in pictures no longer 'person of interest' in Jean McGuire attack; no one facing charges
Police in Boston said a man in pictures released in connection with an attack on a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer in Franklin Park last week is no longer a person of interest. Jean McGuire, who was the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a founder of the...
FBI Boston says region saw nearly 50% jump in losses from tech support scams
CHELSEA, Mass. — The Boston Division of the FBI issued an urgent warning about the rise in tech support scams in Massachusetts, New England and the rest of the country. In tech support scams, fraudsters pose as customer or tech support representatives from reputable, well-known tech companies and may call, email or text their targets with an offer to resolve issues such as a compromised email or bank account, computer virus or software license renewal.
Police release images of person of interest in attack on civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire
BOSTON — Police in Boston have released pictures of a person of interest connected to an attack on a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer in Franklin Park last week. Jean McGuire, who was the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a founder of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, was stabbed multiple times near 25 Playstead Road while she was walking her dog on Oct. 11.
Taunton Public Schools to launch independent review after girl suffered rope burns during recess
TAUNTON, Mass. — The superintendent of Taunton Public Schools says the Massachusetts school district has commissioned an independent investigation into an incident that left a 7-year-old student with rope burns on her neck. Lauren Williams said her daughter, a second grader at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School, told her that...
