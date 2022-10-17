Country star Chris Young to join local leaders in raising awareness about dangers of fentanyl

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fentanyl is a growing problem nationwide and right here in the Inland Northwest.

The Centers for Disease Control says drug overdoses and poisonings are a leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.

Now, a local group is working to educate families about the issue.

Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education was created earlier this year and just announced its first event.

” This is our chance to turn all the hurt and devastation that fentanyl has caused so many people and turn into something powerful and positive,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward.

She knows the challenges facing our community right now.

” Just yesterday, we once again saw that violence play out in downtown Spokane on a sunny, fall Sunday, with a police officer who was injured during a narcotics distribution investigation,” explained Mayor Woodward.

She says this fall festival is a chance to celebrate our families, youth, the future, and all the good we can do together as a community.

Corn hole, face painting, trunk or treat, great food, music, and resource tables with information focusing on fentanyl prevention, treatment, recovery, and support are some of the things we can look forward to on October 29th.

“I think these types of community festivals, which also have an important educational aspect, are so important. My work is after fentanyl comes into the community, we seize it and we prosecute,” explained Vanessa Waldref, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

Waldref says fentanyl is the new face of the opioid epidemic, and it takes education to protect our families while also keeping our community wonderful and vibrant. As a mom herself, she has a vested interest in protecting our community, and her own kids.

“Having families be aware of how they can teach their children to stay clear of these dangerous drugs, and those combinations of prosecution efforts, as well as proactive community engagement efforts, are really going to make a difference,” Waldref added.

The event will include live music from country star Chris Young, who is joining forces to help educate about the dangers of the drug. It will also feature local musicians, food trucks, and other family activities like a trunk or treat.

