ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Country star Chris Young to join local leaders in raising awareness about dangers of fentanyl

By Emily Blume
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q85tx_0ickp1m600

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fentanyl is a growing problem nationwide and right here in the Inland Northwest.

The Centers for Disease Control says drug overdoses and poisonings are a leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.

Now, a local group is working to educate families about the issue.

Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education was created earlier this year and just announced its first event.

” This is our chance to turn all the hurt and devastation that fentanyl has caused so many people and turn into something powerful and positive,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward.

She knows the challenges facing our community right now.

” Just yesterday, we once again saw that violence play out in downtown Spokane on a sunny, fall Sunday, with a police officer who was injured during a narcotics distribution investigation,” explained Mayor Woodward.

She says this fall festival is a chance to celebrate our families, youth, the future, and all the good we can do together as a community.

Corn hole, face painting, trunk or treat, great food, music, and resource tables with information focusing on fentanyl prevention, treatment, recovery, and support are some of the things we can look forward to on October 29th.

“I think these types of community festivals, which also have an important educational aspect, are so important. My work is after fentanyl comes into the community, we seize it and we prosecute,” explained Vanessa Waldref, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

Waldref says fentanyl is the new face of the opioid epidemic, and it takes education to protect our families while also keeping our community wonderful and vibrant. As a mom herself, she has a vested interest in protecting our community, and her own kids.

“Having families be aware of how they can teach their children to stay clear of these dangerous drugs, and those combinations of prosecution efforts, as well as proactive community engagement efforts, are really going to make a difference,” Waldref added.

They will be hosting a fall festival to invite families to have fun in a safe environment while learning how to stay safe from fentanyl.

The event will include live music from country star Chris Young, who is joining forces to help educate about the dangers of the drug. It will also feature local musicians, food trucks, and other family activities like a trunk or treat.

Tickets to the event are free but limited. Click here to learn more .

READ: New alliance focuses on fighting fentanyl issues in Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This does not happen without our community’: Vanessa Behan aims to triple their impact

SPOKANE, Wash. – For more than 30 years, Vanessa Behan has stood as a lighthouse for parents and children dealing with domestic violence, homelessness, illness and exhaustion. Many remember Vanessa Behan’s early days when it was a white house with a sign out front that read “crisis nursery.” Or maybe you remember the second building in the Perry District. It’s taken...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

State issuing new identification to Camp Hope residents

Staff from the Washington State Department of Health and the Department of Licensing are on the site of the site of Camp Hope this week. They’re issuing new birth certificates and state ID cards to the residents of the state’s largest homeless encampment, located in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood next to Interstate 90.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Elevations Spokane bringing back in-person Ghost Ball

SPOKANE, Wash. — Elevations Spokane is bringing back its Ghost Ball this year. After not having the ball for two years, the fundraising event is back in person. Money raised goes directly to children with physical limitations, access to resources and support for families. “Having two children needing therapy services to learn basic functions like walking, talking, writing, etc. adds...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

'Absolutely unrealistic': Jewels Helping Hands criticizes sheriff's deadline to clear homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is criticizing Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's mid-November deadline to clear out the I-90 homeless camp. Jewels founder Julie Garcia says the head count at the camp was 443 as of Saturday, Oct. 15. Garcia said there's simply not enough shelter beds available, specifically low-barrier ones. The city, on the other hand, says this is not the case, and that everyone at the camp has an opportunity to live at in a safer, more humane environment at the Trent shelter.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?

It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A matter of weeks’: More services on their way to the Trent Resource Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday night’s city council meeting, the council approved an agreement with Revive, a local organization that will help get more services on-site at the Trent Resource Center. The Trent shelter has been open for a little over a month now. When the shelter first opened, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said that eventually, she would like to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich requests audits into city, state agencies working with local homeless providers

SPOKANE, Wash. –Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s investigation into fraud allegations surrounding homeless funding is moving forward. Knezovich sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor last week asking for audits of financing and communications regarding Camp Hope, along with Jewels Helpings Hands and the Guardians.  He wants the audits to cover the time from December of last year when...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First flu-related death of the season reported in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Flu season has just begun, and it has already claimed the life of a Spokane County resident this past week. The Spokane Regional Health District says the patient was in their 60s with underlying health conditions. “Unfortunately, this is a sad example of how serious flu can be,” said Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health officer. “Our...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Journey is bringing their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to Spokane!

SPOKANE, Wash. – The legendary rock band, Journey, is bringing their 50th anniversary freedom tour to Spokane in 2023!. Aril 14, 2023, Journey and special guest Toto will be taking the stage at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets will range from $35.00 to $149.50 and go on sale...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are known to cause reproductive problems, developmental issues, and certain cancers. “It is alarming...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy