Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Hablamos Español: Virginia offers contractor and tradesmen applications in Spanish

The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) has taken steps to break down barriers for Spanish-speaking applicants. According to a press release, the DPOR worked to translate the contractor’s application and exams in Spanish. Applications for contractors and tradesmen are now available with instructions in Spanish and English.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Social Security cost-of-living increase to affect more than 1.2 million Virginians

The United States Social Security Administration announced Thursday an 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment for seniors in 2023. According to a press release, the COLA will increase Social Security for more than 1.2 million Virginians. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia released a statement about the COLA increase. “This increase in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Incentives offered for delaying haying, protecting grassland birds during nesting season

The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications through Nov. 15 for its 2023 financial incentives program. Entering its second year, VGBI provides incentives for producers and landowners who adopt either of two specific best management practices that protect grassland birds during their vulnerable nesting season. Qualifying producers may receive...
VIRGINIA STATE

