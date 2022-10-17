Read full article on original website
Hablamos Español: Virginia offers contractor and tradesmen applications in Spanish
The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) has taken steps to break down barriers for Spanish-speaking applicants. According to a press release, the DPOR worked to translate the contractor’s application and exams in Spanish. Applications for contractors and tradesmen are now available with instructions in Spanish and English.
Social Security cost-of-living increase to affect more than 1.2 million Virginians
The United States Social Security Administration announced Thursday an 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment for seniors in 2023. According to a press release, the COLA will increase Social Security for more than 1.2 million Virginians. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia released a statement about the COLA increase. “This increase in...
2022 official Virginia History Ornament of The Kline Kar available for pre-order
The 2022 official Virginia History Ornament has been announced, and the ornament highlights a unique item from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s collection: a recently restored 1918 Kline Kar. In the early 1900s, James Kline was enticed by local businessmen to Virginia to create the Kline Motor...
Incentives offered for delaying haying, protecting grassland birds during nesting season
The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications through Nov. 15 for its 2023 financial incentives program. Entering its second year, VGBI provides incentives for producers and landowners who adopt either of two specific best management practices that protect grassland birds during their vulnerable nesting season. Qualifying producers may receive...
