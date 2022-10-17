ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newstalk KGVO

Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
montanarightnow.com

Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar

A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend. Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday.
Fairfield Sun Times

The Killing of 'The Cadillac Man'

MISSOULA - In our newest 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast, a 30-year-old cold case out of Missoula has been solved and almost to the exact day of the victim's death. It's a story Montana Right Now first brought to you as "Breaking News" at the end of September, as the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit determined who was responsible for the stabbing death of a transient man back in 1992.
Newstalk KGVO

Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
NBCMontana

Hamilton fire started in shed that stored ammunition

Crews are still investigating a fire in a residential area in Hamilton Monday evening. It happened in an alley on the 700 block of North Third Street. Hamilton Fire Chief Brad Mohn told NBC Montana that a fire in a shed spread to another shed, then to a neighbor's pole barn, which housed an RV.
AM 1450 KMMS

Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana

Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
Fairfield Sun Times

Sheriff trying to ID theft suspects at Oxbow Cattle Co. in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify two suspects accused of theft on two different occasions at Oxbow Cattle Company in Missoula Sept. 12. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook said one suspect is a man and the other is a woman. Oxbow Cattle Company is...
NBCMontana

Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93

MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
