ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment

By Kyle Makin
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmQlW_0ickokXR00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing woman was awoken in the night to the sound of her four-year-old daughter struggling to breathe. She rushed her to the hospital to find out the girl was showing symptoms of mold exposure.

The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.

“I don’t know how long it’s been here and we’re just inhaling these fumes to where my daughter is like ‘mom I can’t breathe,'” said resident Kyra Woodson.

For months she and her two children were breathing in harmful mold. She told 6 News her apartment complex claims they did a mold test, but they were wrong.

“I had to wake up with my daughter not breathing was the most scary part and I didn’t know why. But Plum Tree says that they conducted a test. Which means then you guys knew all along if the test was conducted,” she said.

After receiving the news at the hospital that her daughter was showing symptoms of mold exposure, she took matters into her own hands and paid $500 to get someone to test the mold.

When she got the results she was told she had to leave immediately.

“He said that were 11 different toxic molds found in my home and two of them shouldn’t be in a residential property. And all of them were found in her daughter’s bedroom where she was inhaling everything,” Woodson said.

Her four-year-old daughter already has asthma but now she is stuck doing breathing treatments every four hours. But still, Plum Tree hasn’t tried to relocate them, leaving the family homeless.

“They haven’t even followed up with us yet to tell us to relocate us. And they have right now on their website four different properties available,” Woodson said.

To make matters worse all of her belongings must stay in the apartment

“The spores are so deep embedded to where if we take them to our new house whenever we get one. It’s so embedded in there that basically I’m transferring mold from one spot to a new spot.”

Plum Tree’s corporate office told 6 News they will be responding in the next few days. Woodson is staying with her grandparents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Carbon monoxide believed to be cause of man’s death in Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe the death of a man and his two dogs could have been due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call Tuesday about a non-responsive person at the Wheel Inn Campground in Leslie. The man is said to be from out of town and is 40 years old.
LESLIE, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: A new way to treat aortic dissection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Aortic dissection is a tear in the aorta, the largest artery in the body. Because the aorta carries blood from the heart to the circulatory system, when it splits open, it usually means sudden death. That means time is critical. “Fifty percent of the time, people...
WLNS

Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Drug recovery coach says MI drug bust highlights opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the last five years, Katlin Powell has been helping people start their drug addiction recovery journey. But before she could help others, she said she faced many of the same challenges. “I was homeless when I was on drugs. I was with a bad man. Now, I have an amazing […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police seek missing 78-year-old woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Mary Ann Martin, a 78-year-old woman who was reported missing. Police describe Martin as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Anyone who has seen Mary Ann Martin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy