GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker unveiled a new ad with a famous face supporting his candidacy, legendary University of Georgia coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. "He's a real patriot of this country. He loves the United States of America," Dooley says in the ad. "He is not a 'politician.' There is a need in this country, there is need in this state, for somebody like Herschel."

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO