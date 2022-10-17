ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

wuga.org

Athens News Matters for October 21, 2022

We talk with local artist and activist Broderick Flanigan about Athens’ housing shortage and what is being done to help residents. The panel recaps recent debates between candidates for state offices, takes a look at local lawmaking, and updates us on early and absentee voting is going, and discusses the District 2 special election.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Abrams stumps in Athens with message for young voters

Supporters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams packed College Square Wednesday to hear Abrams call on young voters to push back against voter suppression. Two days after being questioned in the gubernatorial debate about her claim that voter suppression lost her the 2018 election, Abrams contended that many 2018 voters were prevented from casting their vote.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Warnock speaks to young voters from the UGA Chapel

A large crowd of mostly students packed the UGA Chapel to hear incumbent Reverend Senator Raphael Warnock deliver a promise from the podium to increase financial aid benefits. Warnock appealed to students’ economic concerns by talking about his struggle to afford a college education and how government programs eased his burden.
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

AthHalf 2022 Gets Underway Sunday

The 13th Annual AthHalf Half Marathon and the 6th Annual 5K get underway this weekend. The half marathon winds through Athens’ historic districts, downtown and the UGA campus. The AthHalf is produced each year by the nonprofit organization AthFest Educates, which provides grants to fund music and arts education...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Dooley endorses Walker in Senate bid

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker unveiled a new ad with a famous face supporting his candidacy, legendary University of Georgia coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. "He's a real patriot of this country. He loves the United States of America," Dooley says in the ad. "He is not a 'politician.' There is a need in this country, there is need in this state, for somebody like Herschel."
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Prosperity Partners Eviction Crisis

A Florida-based real estate investment company has purchased between 600-800 low-income rental properties in Athens, and has raised rent precipitously, refused to accept Section 8 housing vouchers, and evicted tenants. We talk with local artist and activist Broderick Flanigan about the situation, what’s being done to help residents, and how this adds to Athens’ already dire housing shortage.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 ...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Seasonal events in and around Athens this fall

Autumn is in full swing in Athens and many people are looking for ways to celebrate the season before it slips away. The Red & Black compiled a list of seasonal events in and around Athens for locals and students to participate in this fall. Washington Farms. Located just outside...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: CCSD Student Art Show

The Clarke County School District’s Annual Student Art Show brings together artists of all ages for a multi-media exhibition at the Lyndon House Arts Center. WUGA Producer Isabella Weiss gives us some highlights from this year’s show. (4:30)
ATHENS, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
wuga.org

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens Launches New YouthForce Innovation Hub

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens is holding a grand opening for the organization’s new YouthForce Innovation Hub. The facility will focus on preparing students for the workforce. Sterling Gardner Vice President of Workforce Development Programs for the Boys & Girls Clubs. He says the hub will provide...
ATHENS, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain

Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

