Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wuga.org
Advance voting opportunities continue through weekend at Athens Clarke County Elections Office
Advance voting opportunities continue through the weekend at the Athens Clarke County Elections Office. The elections office will be accepting ballots from 9am-5pm on Saturday, October 22, and 11am-5pm on Sunday the 23rd. As of 1pm on Friday, 3,007 Athenians have voted early, about 2.5% of Athens’ population. Georgia voters...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters for October 21, 2022
We talk with local artist and activist Broderick Flanigan about Athens’ housing shortage and what is being done to help residents. The panel recaps recent debates between candidates for state offices, takes a look at local lawmaking, and updates us on early and absentee voting is going, and discusses the District 2 special election.
wuga.org
Abrams stumps in Athens with message for young voters
Supporters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams packed College Square Wednesday to hear Abrams call on young voters to push back against voter suppression. Two days after being questioned in the gubernatorial debate about her claim that voter suppression lost her the 2018 election, Abrams contended that many 2018 voters were prevented from casting their vote.
wuga.org
Warnock speaks to young voters from the UGA Chapel
A large crowd of mostly students packed the UGA Chapel to hear incumbent Reverend Senator Raphael Warnock deliver a promise from the podium to increase financial aid benefits. Warnock appealed to students’ economic concerns by talking about his struggle to afford a college education and how government programs eased his burden.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
wuga.org
AthHalf 2022 Gets Underway Sunday
The 13th Annual AthHalf Half Marathon and the 6th Annual 5K get underway this weekend. The half marathon winds through Athens’ historic districts, downtown and the UGA campus. The AthHalf is produced each year by the nonprofit organization AthFest Educates, which provides grants to fund music and arts education...
wuga.org
Dooley endorses Walker in Senate bid
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker unveiled a new ad with a famous face supporting his candidacy, legendary University of Georgia coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. "He's a real patriot of this country. He loves the United States of America," Dooley says in the ad. "He is not a 'politician.' There is a need in this country, there is need in this state, for somebody like Herschel."
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Prosperity Partners Eviction Crisis
A Florida-based real estate investment company has purchased between 600-800 low-income rental properties in Athens, and has raised rent precipitously, refused to accept Section 8 housing vouchers, and evicted tenants. We talk with local artist and activist Broderick Flanigan about the situation, what’s being done to help residents, and how this adds to Athens’ already dire housing shortage.
Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title
The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 ...
Red and Black
Seasonal events in and around Athens this fall
Autumn is in full swing in Athens and many people are looking for ways to celebrate the season before it slips away. The Red & Black compiled a list of seasonal events in and around Athens for locals and students to participate in this fall. Washington Farms. Located just outside...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: CCSD Student Art Show
The Clarke County School District’s Annual Student Art Show brings together artists of all ages for a multi-media exhibition at the Lyndon House Arts Center. WUGA Producer Isabella Weiss gives us some highlights from this year’s show. (4:30)
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Classic City Band Concert Preview
We’ll talk with Michael Brewer, Conductor of Athens’ Classic City Band, about their upcoming Fall concert at UGA’s Hodgson Concert Hall. (5:30)
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
wuga.org
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens Launches New YouthForce Innovation Hub
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens is holding a grand opening for the organization’s new YouthForce Innovation Hub. The facility will focus on preparing students for the workforce. Sterling Gardner Vice President of Workforce Development Programs for the Boys & Girls Clubs. He says the hub will provide...
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38 degrees. Here’s what you need to know:. The coldest temperatures...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain
Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road reopens after crash in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A crash shut down Interstate 85 south near Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County for several hours Tuesday. As of 6:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened but drivers should still expect delays in the area. Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries....
Comments / 0