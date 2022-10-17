Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chelan County, Northeast Mountains, Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 11:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Chelan County; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County Big weather changes are expected Friday for the Inland Northwest with a strong cold front bringing colder temperatures, snow, and breezy winds. The Cascades, Northern mountains, and passes have the potential to see significant snowfall for the first time this season. Snow levels will fall to 4000 and 5000 feet Saturday and 2500-3500 feet Sunday. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 11:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Okanogan Valley; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area Big weather changes are expected Friday for the Inland Northwest with a strong cold front bringing colder temperatures, snow, and breezy winds. Mountainous regions will see the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will fall between 4000 and 5000 feet Saturday and 2500-3500 feet Sunday. Additionally, the significant cooldown will result in freezing temperatures. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area Big weather changes are expected Friday for the Inland Northwest with a strong cold front bringing colder temperatures, snow, and breezy winds. Mountainous regions will see the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will fall between 4000 and 5000 feet Saturday and 2500-3500 feet Sunday. Additionally, the significant cooldown will result in freezing temperatures. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October conditions.
