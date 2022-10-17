Effective: 2022-10-19 11:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Chelan County; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County Big weather changes are expected Friday for the Inland Northwest with a strong cold front bringing colder temperatures, snow, and breezy winds. The Cascades, Northern mountains, and passes have the potential to see significant snowfall for the first time this season. Snow levels will fall to 4000 and 5000 feet Saturday and 2500-3500 feet Sunday. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October conditions.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO