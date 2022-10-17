Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Red Wings 4 OT – Danault Bails Out Arvidsson
DET – A. Erne (1), Assists: Pius Suter (1), Olli Maatta (2) LAK – G. Vilardi (3), Assists: A. Iafallo (3), D. Doughty (1) DET – D. Perron (3) (Power Play), Assists: F. Hronek (2), O. Sundqvist (3) LAK – A. Kopitar (1), Assists: A. Kempe (2),...
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes trio of helpers
Tarasenko produced three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken. After a two-goal effort in the Blues' opener, Tarasenko played provider in the second game of the season. Two of his assists were primary, including on Justin Faulk's game-winner 2:10 into overtime. With five points, a plus-4 rating and eight shots on net through two contests, Tarasenko is showing that his career-best 82-point effort from last season was no fluke.
markerzone.com
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Jakub Vrana, a forward for the Detroit Red Wings, will be unavailable for an indefinite time as he receives care, the NHL and team said Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Yardbarker
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. Landeskog, who turns 30 next month, had surgery on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season. Landeskog recorded 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games last...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Ducks
Stralman won't be with the team to face Anaheim on Thursday as he is still dealing with visa issues, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman was apparently able to play when the Bruins were in Canada to play the Senators on Tuesday but is still working to resolve a visa issue within the United States and remained in Ottawa. Even if Stralman was available, he may have been a healthy scratch anyway with the return of Matt Grzleyck (shoulder) from injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Being evaluated Tuesday
Ekblad (lower body) will be further evaluated Tuesday after leaving Monday's game against Boston. Ekblad registered a minus-1 rating and four PIM in 15:49 of ice time. The Panthers were already playing with five defensemen Monday due to Brandon Montour's upper-body issue, so any serious injury to Ekblad would be an even bigger blow than usual. Florida's next game is Wednesday against the Flyers.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Continues hot start
Perron collected two goals and an assist Monday, but the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. It wasn't enough, however, as the Red Wings dropped their first game of the season. Signed as a key free agent during the offseason, Perron, who also scored Saturday, is supplying the veteran leadership team brass expected when it pursued his services. Both of Perron's goals Monday came with the Red Wings trailing by a goal. The 35-year-old left winger has produced four points in three games.
FOX Sports
Ducks visit the Bruins after Silfverberg's 2-goal game
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Boston Bruins after Jakob Silfverberg's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Ducks' 4-2 loss. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22
The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
NHL
Coyotes top Maple Leafs on Gostisbehere late goal for first win
TORONTO -- Shayne Gostisbehere scored the tiebreaking goal on the power play with 1:33 remaining in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Gostisbehere one-timed a pass from Clayton Keller at the right face-off dot to put Arizona ahead...
Jakob Silfverberg scores twice but Devils pull away to keep Ducks winless on current trip
Right wing Jakob Silfverberg scored twice in the first period but the New Jersey Devils pulled away in the third period to beat the Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 20
* The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22, the second most in a single season in NHL history, and continued right where they left off to start 2022-23 as Carter Verhaeghe's multi-goal effort propelled the club to another home-opening win. * The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22,...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, NHL Salary Cap
Welcome to another edition of Full Press Hockey’s NHL Rumors! The NHL 2022-23 regular season games have begun and players will be evaluated. Now, with free agency moves mostly done, rumors are still around. Clubs are always working to improve their rosters for next season. Some teams are having difficulty creating enough cap space to make moves. Others are experiencing severe injuries to star players. Trade rumors/signings are still prevalent. In this Wednesday’s edition of NHL Rumors, we will take a look at the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the NHL Salary Cap.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Vintage performance Tuesday
Davis produced 27 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Warriors. Davis chalked up gaudy numbers on both ends of the floor, reminding everyone just what he is capable of when healthy. Coming off another injury-plagued season, Davis is likely keen to prove he can still carry a team into the playoffs. His well-documented injury history resulted in many fantasy managers steering clear of him in drafts, allowing him to be selected toward the end of the second round. If he can stay on the floor, he could prove to be a huge difference-maker in both fantasy and reality.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
