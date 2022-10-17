ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxboro, NC

Woman shot when bullets fly into Roxboro home

A woman was shot and injured after a barrage of bullets came flying through her home in Roxboro.

It happened late Sunday evening on Thaxton Road.

Police found several bullet holes on the outside of the home.

The woman, 20-year-old Nitara Ragland, is recovering at Duke Hospital from what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Roxboro police said no suspects have been identified in the case.

"The investigation is still ongoing. These senseless acts of violence must stop," Police Capt. Chris Dickerson said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Seifert at (336) 599-8345, or the Tip Line at (336) 322-6072.

Raleigh, NC
