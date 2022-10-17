ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldog Breakdown: 'Dogs end 4-game skid, Adams gets jersey retired

The Valley Trophy stays in Fresno - as the Bulldogs end their 4-game losing streak against rival San Jose State. Some of the greatest Bulldogs players to ever grace the field show up for Davante Adams' jersey retirement - including his former and current teammate Derek Carr.

