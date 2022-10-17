ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldog Breakdown: Finally something positive, 'Dogs dominate on defense - bright spots ahead

Bulldog Sideline Reporter and NFL Veteran Cam Worrell breaks down the Bulldogs' dominant defensive performance against San Jose State. With a favorable schedule ahead, 'Dogs look to win the West.

