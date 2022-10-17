ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Flames, Golden Knights ready for battle of unbeaten Pacific foes

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g913o_0icknAzc00

Two teams off to unbeaten starts meet Tuesday night in an early Pacific Division showdown when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Calgary Flames.

Vegas, which missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s five-year history last season, is a perfect 3-0-0 under new head coach Bruce Cassidy and is the early leader in the Pacific with six points. The Golden Knights sandwiched a 1-0 home win over Chicago with a 4-3 season-opening victory at Los Angeles and a 5-2 win at Seattle.

Calgary, which won the Pacific with 111 points last season, opened the season with a 5-3 victory over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado and followed with an emotional 4-3 win over Edmonton in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday.

Tuesday’s contest kicks off an eight-game homestand for the Flames, who don’t play another road contest until Nov. 7 against the New York Islanders.

“It’s good to be home,” Flames center Elias Lindholm said. “Last year we had a good home record (25-9-7) and so we want to be playing the same way here this year again and get some energy from the fans. We want to be a hard team to play against here, so hopefully we can put up some good games and put ourselves in a good spot.”

Lindholm was asked if he felt there was any added pressure on the Flames to capitalize on the eight-game homestand.

“No, not really,” he said. “I think we take it game by game. We put ourselves in a good spot the first two games. Obviously (Tuesday) is going to be a good test for us again, playing a division game and it’s going to be tight. … I would be more worried if we were 0-2 right now.”

Vegas won two of the three meetings last season, including a 6-1 victory at Calgary in the last meeting on April 14 behind 35 saves by Calgary native Logan Thompson, who is expected to be back in net on Tuesday night.

Thompson picked up his second career shutout with a 27-save performance against Chicago. Backup Adin Hill followed that up with an impressive 31-save effort in Saturday’s win in Seattle. He blanked the Kraken for the first 53 minutes before allowing late goals to Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz.

“I think it’s good for the guys to taste success early,” Cassidy said. “I think everyone is chasing that early in the year. You don’t want to be behind. I think we were full value. I didn’t think our starts in L.A. and home against Chicago the other night were great. They weren’t bad. Put the other team on their heels and we were able to score early. That always helps.”

Keegan Kolesar scored 12 seconds into the win against the Kraken and Jonathan Marchessault added two goals for Vegas, which led 5-0 after two periods.

“This is a good start for us right now,” Kolesar said. “We still think we can play a lot better than what we did. A couple of breakdowns at the end there gave up some goals. But for us things are looking in the right direction.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
DETROIT, MI
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings

One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider

Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. Landeskog, who turns 30 next month, had surgery on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season. Landeskog recorded 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games last...
Yardbarker

Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22

The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Kraken take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record in home games last season. The Avalanche scored 67...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity

Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy