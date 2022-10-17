Read full article on original website

This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
foxsanantonio.com
Community leaders works to help small East Side Businesses
A community leader is helping educate, empower and grow small businesses on the city's East Side. Taan-TV, The African American Network Television, and Fox San Antonio is spotlighting Nneka Cleaver, who created a small business hub local businesses can use. The hub offers workshops for business owners, and events that...
San Antonio-based H-E-B announces second Dallas-Fort Worth store will open Nov. 2
The chain's first standard-format store in the region opened in Frisco on Sept. 22.
conversetx.net
CPS Energy Community Program Fair
CPS Energy invites you and your family to join them for a Community Program Fair. These family-friendly events are great opportunities to talk to and learn from their team. They'll provide activities for kids, refreshments, and prizes!. They hope you will come to meet their team of energy experts, safety...
San Antonio home sales in September continue to fall amid rising prices
San Antonio home buyers appear to be taking more time.
foxsanantonio.com
The Goodblend Cannabus Tour comes to SA promoting the Texas' medical program
SAN ANTONIO - One of the only medical cannabis operators in Texas brought their Goodblend Cannabus Tour to San Antonio Wednesday. The tour aims to inform and educate Texans about the Texas Compassionate Use Program, the State Medical Cannabis Program. Goodblend is hoping to energize medical cannabis supporters and show...
The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels
The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
Iconic San Antonio hotel under new management after massive renovation
SAN ANTONIO — You may not have stayed at the Crowne Plaza hotel near the San Antonio airport, but chances are you recognize the iconic towering building along Loop 410 at Nacogdoches. The Crowne Plaza was built in 1977 and invokes a golden era of prosperous times and travel....
San Antonio-based Big Bib BBQ opens new restaurant in New Braunfels
The location opened up earlier this month.
KSAT 12
Old storage facility east of downtown San Antonio in heart of new Life Science Innovation District
SAN ANTONIO – The area just east of downtown San Antonio, where items ranging from produce to mink stoles were kept in cold storage, is now in the heart of what’s being called the Life Science Innovation District. The old Merchants Ice Storage Building is now the home...
foxsanantonio.com
Starline Costumes to remain open with new ownership
SAN ANTONIO – Earlier this week, Starline Costumes teased that it will be closing due to its’ owner retiring. But it was announced Wednesday that the local favorite will remain open. Jacob Dell, a San Antonio businessman, will be taking over the ownership of Starline Costumes later in...
foxsanantonio.com
Growth of renters prompting more development
San Antonio is vastly becoming one of the best cities for renters across the country. According to RentCafe, the area's zip code 78215, near the Tobin Hill neighborhood, is the fastest growing zip code in the country, for renters. "San Antonio’s 78215 is the top trending zip code for renters...
Dating in San Antonio is causing people to go into debt, survey says
You don't have to spend a lot to impress your date.
KSAT 12
Home sales are down as prices keep climbing in the San Antonio area making it harder for homebuyers
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market in San Antonio is showing signs of slowing down as real estate becomes less affordable amid rising inflation and interest rate hikes. Home sales are down and prices are up in the San Antonio area, according to the latest statistics from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
foxsanantonio.com
Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio looks to hold apartments with multiple code violations accountable
SAN ANTONIO — From rats and rodents to water issues and moldy conditions. We’ve been extensively reporting on the horror stories of renters. Tenants who felt like they had no voice until now. Tuesday night a task force looks to start a program focusing on apartment buildings with...
KSAT 12
What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October. Admission is free and open to the public. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.
devinenews.com
Unnamed Devine campus gets “random intruder detection audit”, results discussed at meeting
In his monthly superintendents report Todd Grandjean told the board that due to increased fentanyl overdoses in Texas the district is now stocking Narcan nasal spray at two campuses. The spray is administered to treat opioid overdose. “We don’t feel we have a problem but better safe than sorry,” he...
San Marcos' Root Cellar to open first New Braunfels restaurant in 2023
The location in San Marcos will remain open.
news4sanantonio.com
Crisis Center of Comal Co. holding event Tuesday to bring awareness to domestic violence
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - In Comal County last year, 19 women and men lost their lives to domestic violence. One-in-three women will experience domestic violence in 2022. In the last two years, the Crisis Center of Comal County has helped nearly 900 domestic violence victims. This month is Domestic Violence...
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
