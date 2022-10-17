Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Bond upheld for arson suspect
NEBRASKA CITY – A county court judge upheld a $100,000 bond for a Nebraska City man charged with arson in a case investigators described as a plan to harm people listed on the Nebraska sex offender registration. Public Defender Michael Ziskey asked the judge to release 19-year-old Seth Buller...
WOWT
NSP: Man killed in Oakland, Neb., shot in self-defense
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol shared more details Wednesday about a fatal shooting that happened last month in a town about 60 miles northeast of Omaha. “Following a thorough investigation and consultation with the Burt County Attorney, all evidence and statements collected substantiate the assertion of self-defense,” the NSP release states. “No arrests have been made in this case and no charges are pending at this time.”
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Investigating shooting that injured one
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene in the 4700 block of N 65th St. around 11:25 p.m. According to authorities, when officers arrived they found a 40-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot...
WOWT
Bellevue Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police said Wednesday that they’re looking for a 22-year-old man they consider to be “armed and dangerous” after a shooting left two people injured. A 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were found shot in a neighborhood southeast of Golden Hills Park,...
KETV.com
Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
WOWT
Man shot in Omaha, police seek tips
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday and need help from the public for tips. A 40-year-old man was found wounded in the area of 65th and Fowler street at 11:23 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with a wound that did not appear...
WOWT
Omaha Police say homicide connected to stabbing of two teens
Omaha Police say homicide connected to stabbing of two teens
News Channel Nebraska
Habitual criminal charge filed against Eagle man
PLATTSMOUTH - A $500,000 bond was set in Cass County for Michael Brueckner, 57, of Eagle. Brueckner is suspected of hitting a sheriff’s deputy with the door of his car and hitting a patrol car as he fled a domestic disturbance on Oct. 6. Kansas authorities say Brueckner was...
KETV.com
Grand jury indicts former local nonprofit director with 5 counts of mail fraud
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A grand jury has indicted Paula R. Creps, 51, the former director of CASA in Sarpy County, with five counts of mail fraud. Investigators believe she used the nonprofit's credit card for her own personal use. Sarpy County deputies arrested Creps back in July. The...
KETV.com
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: Two high-dollar thefts from north Lincoln Home Depot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help with two possibly connected thefts from the Home Depot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. On Oct. 12, a blond woman entered the store, loaded her cart with $1,500 worth of merchandise and quickly left. She loaded the items...
iheart.com
New Information In Omaha Homicide
Omaha Police detectives believe the death of 21-year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz is related to a cutting that happened on Sunday in an area northwest of I-680 and West Maple Road. In the pre-dawn hours Sunday, officers went to 84th and Papillion Parkway and found a person later identified as...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
WOWT
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week. Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.
KETV.com
Two people injured in Sarpy County shooting
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Bellevue early Wednesday morning. Bellevue police said they found the victims around 1 a.m. at a home near 31st Street and Golden Boulevard, south of Highway 370. Officers said the victims were adults and were expected to survive...
iheart.com
Police Update Omaha Shooting Investigation
Omaha Police detectives this morning continue to investigate a shooting, and they have updated information, including a more positive report on the person wounded. Investigators say the victim, identified as 37-year old Tamika Sturgeon, suffered what are now thought to be non-life threatening injuries after she was originally taken to a hospital in critical condition.
WOWT
Hinson discharged from hospital
Hinson discharged from hospital
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police are investigating what they're calling a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot. Authorities identified the man Monday as 21-year-old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz. Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot just east of Conoco Park in Omaha early Sunday. No...
