Florida Sees Spike in Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases, Deaths in Area Hit by Hurricane Ian
Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
Ongoing Drought Likely to Expand in Another La Niña Winter, NOAA Says
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its latest winter outlook for 2022-2023 on Thursday. According to the report, a La Niña will be in place for the third consecutive winter prompting a warmer and drier weather pattern across the Southwest, Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard. Currently, 59% of...
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
