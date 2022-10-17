Read full article on original website
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
WIS-TV
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Employers have the 7th Biggest Hiring Struggle in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring and South Carolina ranked as havin the 7th biggest struggle in the country. In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District...
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
WLOS.com
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
wspa.com
South Carolina State Guard 2nd Battalion
As part of the South Carolina Military Department, SC State Guard serves the citizens during emergencies, providing search and rescue, disaster response along with other agencies. The South Carolina State Guard 2nd battalion is seeking more members. We have Lieutenant Colonel Jason Ross and Public Affairs Zhe Little to tell us more.
abccolumbia.com
AAA: Gas prices going down in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s consumer news, prices at the pump appear to be going down in South Carolina. As of this morning, AAA reports the average for regular gas is now $3.37 a gallon. This is due to lower gas demand. To save money, AAA and Gas...
greenville.com
USDA Investing $70M in Clemson, South Carolina State Climate-Smart Commodities Project
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an initial funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, including a $70 million investment into a Clemson-South Carolina State partnership. The award will provide incentives to South Carolina farmers, enabling them to implement selected climate-smart production practices. Clemson and South...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
"S" is for South Carolina Highway Patrol
"S" is for South Carolina Highway Patrol. Operating under the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is a law enforcement organization that concentrates on traffic violations. The State Highway Patrol was originally a field unit of the State Highway Department’s Motor Vehicle Division. The patrol began operation in 1930 equipped with uniforms, badges, guns, summons books, and motorcycles. In 1953 the patrol became a separate division of the department. The existence and duties of the patrol were contentious from its founding. Governors Olin Johnston and Burnet Maybank tried to eliminate it. Governor Strom Thurmond got legislation passed giving patrolmen the same enforcement powers as deputies and required them to help sheriffs when asked. In 1993 the Department of Public Safety was created and the South Carolina Highway Patrol became a part of it.
Extreme Sculpting is a sight to see at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — To most people, a piece of wood is just that but to Chris Lantz, a piece of wood has the potential to be an art piece. Artist, Chris Lantz, of Extreme Sculpting, takes tree trucks and turns them into art with just a chainsaw. "I can...
counton2.com
Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
wpde.com
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
FOX Carolina
SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent research report named South Carolina in the top 10 states with the highest rate of violent crime for 2020. The Law Office of Jorge Vela says their criminal law experts analyzed crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and found SC had 540.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2020, ranking the state no. 7 for the country.
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
live5news.com
Good news, challenges revealed in South Carolina school report cards, Spearman says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina education officials announced the progress and ongoing challenges teachers and students face in the classroom Monday morning. The South Carolina Education Oversight Committee and the Department of Education released its 2022 School Report Card at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School in Prosperity. : Here’s how Lowcountry...
WIS-TV
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
