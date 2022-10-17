ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

parsippanyfocus.com

Woodmont Senior Living Receives Approval

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board approved an application by Woodmont Senior Living to construct a three-story, 150 unit senior living building at 79 Interpace Parkway. The application was approved unanimously. The property located at 79 Interpace Parkway, Block 136.01, Lot 1 is in the ROL (Research, Office...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
morrisfocus.com

Knoll West Bar & Grill Opens to the Public: A New Shining Star

PARSIPPANY — If you happen to be a follower of these restaurant reviews, you are aware of the wonderfully eclectic abundance of diverse eateries that fortunately call home in Morris County. In the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills a bright new go to destination has joined that elite group of culinary institutions.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies expands in N.J. with another opening

Crumbl Cookies recently opened another New Jersey location. The expanding cookie chain opened on Oct. 14 at 650 Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton’s Nassau Park Pavilion. This is the company’s eighth location in the Garden State. The others are located in Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean and Union.
PRINCETON, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting October 19, 2022

PARSIPPANY — Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting October 19, 2022 will start at 7:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany. Announcement is made that adequate notice of this meeting has been given and that it is being conducted in accordance with N.J.S.A. 10:4-6 et seq. of the New Jersey “Open Public Meetings Act”
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
94.5 PST

Here Are 9 of the Top, Tastiest Taco Spots in Central Jersey!

Tacos are one of those handheld foods that can make any day better. Who does't want to hear "Wanna grab some tacos for dinner?" There's a taco for everyone, and there are SO many amazing spots to get quality tacos in New Jersey. What's your poison? Birria tacos with a...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ drivers enjoying DOT’s new sarcastic road signs

If there's one thing New Jerseyans love in addition to pizza, the Jersey Slide and the middle finger, it's sarcasm. The Department of Transportation finally caught on. "The Department wanted to be more creative in how we present our safety messages," explains NJDOT spokeswoman Leanna Nelson. "We are trying a few new messages that are both fun and catchy in hopes that people will remember the message to drive safely."
NEW JERSEY STATE

