parsippanyfocus.com
Woodmont Senior Living Receives Approval
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board approved an application by Woodmont Senior Living to construct a three-story, 150 unit senior living building at 79 Interpace Parkway. The application was approved unanimously. The property located at 79 Interpace Parkway, Block 136.01, Lot 1 is in the ROL (Research, Office...
mypaperonline.com
Mount Olive Girl Scout on mission to stop spread of spotted lanternfly
She is fascinated by science and cares about the environment, so with the recent emergence of the spotted lanternfly it was important for Olivia Casale to inform the Mount Olive community about this environmental threat. “I am working on my Girl Scout Gold Award project to stop the spread of...
morrisfocus.com
Knoll West Bar & Grill Opens to the Public: A New Shining Star
PARSIPPANY — If you happen to be a follower of these restaurant reviews, you are aware of the wonderfully eclectic abundance of diverse eateries that fortunately call home in Morris County. In the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills a bright new go to destination has joined that elite group of culinary institutions.
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
Massive memorial brings tens of thousands to Ramapo
Tens of thousands of people honored a spiritual and community leader in Ramapo on Wednesday.
morristowngreen.com
Broken line leads to ‘boil water’ alert for some residents in Morristown, Morris Township, Hanover
Because of a broken water main on Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park on Wednesday, some residents in Morris Township and Hanover should boil their water until further notice, according to the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority. Here’s more. From the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority:. On Oct....
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
Crumbl Cookies expands in N.J. with another opening
Crumbl Cookies recently opened another New Jersey location. The expanding cookie chain opened on Oct. 14 at 650 Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton’s Nassau Park Pavilion. This is the company’s eighth location in the Garden State. The others are located in Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean and Union.
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School Project
Stop-Work orders for HESP Solar of Montvale and a subcontractor on a Belleville High School project.Morristown Minute. NJ Department of Labor issues Stop-Work orders for HESP Solar of Montvale and a subcontractor on a Belleville High School project.
roi-nj.com
Irvington-based soul food franchise Cornbread plans expansion throughout N.J./NYC area
Cornbread Farm to Soul is a fast-casual restaurant focusing on savory soul food and family-friendly experiences. The Irvington-based eatery will soon be offering new franchise opportunities as it plans on opening more locations in the next few years. Currently there are three locations in the New Jersey/New York City area;...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Meet The Richest Family in New Jersey One of the Richest in America
Obviously, when you see a list like this, of the richest families in America, you think probably their wealth is linked to big business. What type of businesses are these families associated with and how much is the "richest"?. We are talking big money here. Billions of dollars, possibly trillions...
parsippanyfocus.com
Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting October 19, 2022
PARSIPPANY — Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting October 19, 2022 will start at 7:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany. Announcement is made that adequate notice of this meeting has been given and that it is being conducted in accordance with N.J.S.A. 10:4-6 et seq. of the New Jersey “Open Public Meetings Act”
6 Weird Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal To Own In New Jersey
I feel like when you were a little kid everyone dreams of owning a pet elephant, tiger, giraffe, or some other strange animal as a pet one day. Typically, most people only own animals you can buy at a pet store, but apparently, that’s not the case for all of New Jersey.
Dennis’ quick and easy weeknight chicken dish you may have seen on NJ menus
You may have seen this entree at one of the many amazing Italian Restaurants around New Jersey. It's a meal I've been making since my kids were little. My daughter requested it so often, I call it "Chicken Marissa." The exact origin of the recipe is unclear, but it's something...
New Jersey Monthly
The Forgotten Genius of Edward Bowser Jr., One of New Jersey’s First Black Architects
East Orange architect Edward Bowser Jr. is not widely recognized, but his buildings are hard to forget. Their glass walls, flat roofs and minimalist design stand apart and invite comparisons to Frank Lloyd Wright. That makes sense, given that he apprenticed with the preeminent architect of his time, Le Corbusier,...
Here Are 9 of the Top, Tastiest Taco Spots in Central Jersey!
Tacos are one of those handheld foods that can make any day better. Who does't want to hear "Wanna grab some tacos for dinner?" There's a taco for everyone, and there are SO many amazing spots to get quality tacos in New Jersey. What's your poison? Birria tacos with a...
NJ drivers enjoying DOT’s new sarcastic road signs
If there's one thing New Jerseyans love in addition to pizza, the Jersey Slide and the middle finger, it's sarcasm. The Department of Transportation finally caught on. "The Department wanted to be more creative in how we present our safety messages," explains NJDOT spokeswoman Leanna Nelson. "We are trying a few new messages that are both fun and catchy in hopes that people will remember the message to drive safely."
The real story behind ‘The Good Nurse’ Netflix movie, an N.J. nurse gone horribly bad
The dead patients piled up in hospitals across New Jersey, leaving doctors baffled and families searching for answers. Thirteen victims at Somerset Medical Center. One at Saint Barnabas Medical Center. Three at Warren Hospital. Five more at Hunterdon Medical Center. Only later would police discover the peculiar quality the deceased...
