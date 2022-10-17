Read full article on original website
Halloween in the Tri-Cities
TRI CITIES, Neb. — Here's what's going on in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas for Halloween:. Trunk or Treat, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1208 E. 47th St., Kearney. Haunted fairgrounds, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 29 and 30, Hamilton County...
Pet of the Week: Tiny
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Tiny, our Kearney Area Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!. He is a 1.5 year old Great Dane Mix! Don’t let this scare you though, he is the sweetest, most loving dog around. He gets along great with all other dogs, kids and cats. He would truly do well in any type of home. Come and check out Tiny today!
Leadership Tomorrow will now be known as Leadership Unlimited following re-branding
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Leadership Tomorrow celebrated the announcement of their re-brand to Leadership Unlimited on Thursday. Leadership Unlimited executive director Jessica Hendricks said that in 1987 Hall County Leadership Unlimited was formed with the mission to develop leaders who strengthen and transform the community. With the re-branding the...
Some businesses learned teamwork & communication strategies at Leadership Unlimited Summit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Thursday, some local businesses from the Grand Island area sat down together to learn about leadership skills and more at the 8th annual Leadership Unlimited summit. The organization celebrated the announcement of its new rebranding on the same day. The summit was a one-day...
Wood River's Legacy Station to bring child care, senior center, library under one roof
WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Devastated by floods just three years ago, Wood River now turns a liability into an asset as a building left vacant by the disaster may become a community center unlike any other. It’s something the community couldn’t dream of when Matt Troyer-Miller was sandbagging in...
Anonymously or not ... the Tri-Cities want to hear from you
TRI-CITIES, NEB. — Anonymously or not, the Tri-Cities want to hear from you. That request, whether it be a complaint or applause to the city, will be heard from their respective departments. Since 2007, the City of Kearney has tackled an abundance of cases. “5,000 cases since then," said...
Kissinger Wildlife Management Area closed due to presence of endangered cranes
CLAY COUNTY, Neb. — The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area is temporarily closed effective immediately due to the presence of two endangered whooping cranes. Kissinger WMA is about one mile north of Fairfield in Clay County. The area will remain closed until further notice by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Sports Extra: Friday October, 21 (Part two)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska City 10, Auburn 0. Oakland-Craig 35, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) 0. Waverly 1, Lincoln Northwest 0 (Forfeit)
Phillipsburg, Kansas woman arrested for exposing toddler to drugs
PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. — A Phillipsburg, Kansas woman is in jail after she reportedly exposed a toddler to drugs. Victoria Bowers, 27, was arrested for aggravated endangering of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription drug and possession of methamphetamine. According to the Phillips County, Kansas Sheriff’s...
UNK cruise to a road victory over winless Lincoln
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics. The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers...
Grand Island man facing federal meth charge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces a federal drug charge after pounds of meth were found in his vehicle in March. Jose Guerrero-Lopez, 29, is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to a criminal...
Team of the Week: Northwest Softball makes history
HASTINGS, Neb. — Northwest had won 16-straight games heading into the State Tournament. By the end, that streak had grown to 20 as the Vikings went undefeated on their way to winning their first-ever State Championship. "It's been an honor and a privilege to coach every one of you,"...
