Axtell, NE

NebraskaTV

Halloween in the Tri-Cities

TRI CITIES, Neb. — Here's what's going on in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas for Halloween:. Trunk or Treat, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1208 E. 47th St., Kearney. Haunted fairgrounds, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 29 and 30, Hamilton County...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Tiny

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Tiny, our Kearney Area Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!. He is a 1.5 year old Great Dane Mix! Don’t let this scare you though, he is the sweetest, most loving dog around. He gets along great with all other dogs, kids and cats. He would truly do well in any type of home. Come and check out Tiny today!
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Anonymously or not ... the Tri-Cities want to hear from you

TRI-CITIES, NEB. — Anonymously or not, the Tri-Cities want to hear from you. That request, whether it be a complaint or applause to the city, will be heard from their respective departments. Since 2007, the City of Kearney has tackled an abundance of cases. “5,000 cases since then," said...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Phillipsburg, Kansas woman arrested for exposing toddler to drugs

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. — A Phillipsburg, Kansas woman is in jail after she reportedly exposed a toddler to drugs. Victoria Bowers, 27, was arrested for aggravated endangering of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription drug and possession of methamphetamine. According to the Phillips County, Kansas Sheriff’s...
PHILLIPSBURG, KS
NebraskaTV

UNK cruise to a road victory over winless Lincoln

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics. The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island man facing federal meth charge

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces a federal drug charge after pounds of meth were found in his vehicle in March. Jose Guerrero-Lopez, 29, is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to a criminal...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Team of the Week: Northwest Softball makes history

HASTINGS, Neb. — Northwest had won 16-straight games heading into the State Tournament. By the end, that streak had grown to 20 as the Vikings went undefeated on their way to winning their first-ever State Championship. "It's been an honor and a privilege to coach every one of you,"...
HASTINGS, NE

