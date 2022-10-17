KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Tiny, our Kearney Area Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!. He is a 1.5 year old Great Dane Mix! Don’t let this scare you though, he is the sweetest, most loving dog around. He gets along great with all other dogs, kids and cats. He would truly do well in any type of home. Come and check out Tiny today!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO