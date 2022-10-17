West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA) is reminding customers service will be unavailable briefly tomorrow (Tuesday) while work is completed on their lines. The utility says this outage will affect all customers in Milford and Westside townships in Crawford County north of U.S. Highway 30. Work is expected to begin by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is tentatively scheduled to end around noon that day. Once service is restored, a boil advisory will be implemented per Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements. The boil order is expected to be lifted sometime Thursday, Oct. 20. WCIRWA thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the disruption. Customers with questions can contact the utility directly by calling 712-655-2534 or emailing info@wcirwa.com.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO