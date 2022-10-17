ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, IA

Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident

A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
Sac City Woman Arrested for Counterfeit Bill at Goodwill

Last Tuesday, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to a call from Goodwill, located at 229 W Milwaukee Avenue for a belated report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was passed at the business on October 7th, 2022. After reviewing surveillance video and gaining assistance from the public, Officers were...
Iowa school district to allow some staff members to carry guns on campus

CHEROKEE, Iowa — The western Iowa school district of Cherokee voted to allow some staff members to carry guns on campus. Previously, only law enforcement officials were allowed to bring weapons on campus. The new policy would allow school employees selected by the administration to also carry weapons. All...
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll

Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff

Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt

IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action

After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person

The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
Residents react to proposed gravel pit near Granger

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday night, more than 100 residents asked the Dallas County planning and zoning commission to deny a new gravel pit. Martin Marietta says it wants to dig up 70 acres of the 117-acre site just west of Granger. In the proposal, the sand and...
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa

(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association Announces Planned Outage For Tuesday, Oct. 17

West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA) is reminding customers service will be unavailable briefly tomorrow (Tuesday) while work is completed on their lines. The utility says this outage will affect all customers in Milford and Westside townships in Crawford County north of U.S. Highway 30. Work is expected to begin by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is tentatively scheduled to end around noon that day. Once service is restored, a boil advisory will be implemented per Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements. The boil order is expected to be lifted sometime Thursday, Oct. 20. WCIRWA thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the disruption. Customers with questions can contact the utility directly by calling 712-655-2534 or emailing info@wcirwa.com.
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday

Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35

Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
Tuesday’s school pictures canceled at Perry Elementary

There will be no Perry Elementary School pictures Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks. Wicks said a later date will be communicated to the district for elementary school picture day.
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll

Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. A private family graveside service for Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Maple River.
Robert Fry Obituary

Graveside Services for 84-year-old Robert Fry of Audubon will be Friday, October 14th at 1PM at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
