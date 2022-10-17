ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Centre Daily

Nick Saban Talks Jermaine Burton, Sends Condolences to Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - On Wednesday, the storylines heading into the Mississippi State at Alabama game were not about the X's and O's, but with what is going on within each program before Saturday's contest. On the Crimson tide side, Nick Saban released a statement late Wednesday morning regarding a video...
