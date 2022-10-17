Closure of Coast Guard station in Grand Marais raises alarm over water rescues

Christine Schuster

The United States Coast Guard station on Artist Point in Grand Marais in July 2022. Photo by Jan Ramstad.

Cook County Sheriff's Office is raising alarm about water safety after being left to oversee a massive and dangerous swath of Lake Superior no longer patrolled by the United States Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard closed its nearly 100-year-old station in Grand Marais this summer after a decision to consolidate with its operations in Duluth.

"We don't have the capacity, the staff, the training or the watercraft to patrol Lake Superior," Sheriff Pat Eliasen told the Cook County Board of Commissioners last week. "We barely have the capacity to perform a rescue out there if we have to."

"And that's, quite honestly, that's kind of iffy right now," he added.

Seth Moore, the director of biology and environment for the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said water rescues in the region are increasing since the COVID-19 pandemic brought more inexperienced recreational boaters to the lake.

The area no longer patrolled by the Coast Guard stretches from Taconite Harbor near Schroeder to the Canadian border, including the waters around Isle Royal National Park.

Moore told the board examples of the types of rescues becoming more common, including a story of a kayaker without navigational equipment attempting to reach Isle Royale, and, another incident, in which people attempted to make the journey in a pontoon boat.

"They are inexperienced, they are buying equipment that don't know how to operate and maintain successfully and so the number of rescues that we're seeing is increasing overtime," he said.

On Oct. 11, the county board voted unanimously in support of a letter seeking federal funding for the purchase of two watercraft for patrol and rescue operations on the lake.

Eliasen said the sheriff's office will also likely need to create two additional staff positions dedicated to seasonal water patrol.

"I think the federal government needs to step up here if they are stepping out," said Commissioner David Mills. "I just don't see two ways about it."

Read the full letter here: