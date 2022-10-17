Read full article on original website
9 Fabulous Mediterranean Cruise Excursions For Foodies
I recently had the opportunity to sail across the Mediterranean on Oceania Cruises. Dining my way across the Riviera and onboard the ship has been a bucket list item for many years. The regional delicacies — drizzled with unctuous olive oil, doused in freshly squeezed lemon, and topped with zesty herbs — are a food lover’s dream. Great local cuisine-focused excursions enhance your experience, showcase local foods, and impart a nugget of wisdom and food history along the way.
Region In Northern Italy Offering Free Perk To Attract Tourists
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the far northeast of Italy, is offering a promotion that is designed to stimulate tourism and encourage sustainable travel. The region’s tourist board, through its chosen travel agency, will reimburse visitors’ journeys if they travel to the area by train from anywhere in Italy.
Fly To Greece Next Summer For As Low As $199 Each Way — Here’s How
PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic air carrier, began service from the U.S. to Europe in April and has been steadily adding routes since then. The air carrier’s newest route will provide service to Athens, Greece, beginning June 2, 2023. “We’re thrilled to announce our newest destination is one of the...
