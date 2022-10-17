I recently had the opportunity to sail across the Mediterranean on Oceania Cruises. Dining my way across the Riviera and onboard the ship has been a bucket list item for many years. The regional delicacies — drizzled with unctuous olive oil, doused in freshly squeezed lemon, and topped with zesty herbs — are a food lover’s dream. Great local cuisine-focused excursions enhance your experience, showcase local foods, and impart a nugget of wisdom and food history along the way.

