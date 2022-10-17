Much of the Trail Blazers’ roster is new, at least relatively. Jerami Grant, Gary Payton II, Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker have never played a regular season game as Trail Blazers. Josh Hart and Justise Winslow joined the team at the 2022 trade deadline, though the two only played a combined 24 games before being shut down for the remainder of the season. And the players in their first year -- Greg Brown, Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson -- got great experience but were also were playing out the string that was the second half of the season.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO