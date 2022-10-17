Read full article on original website
Nassir Little chooses security over uncertainty in signing 4-year, $28 million extension with Portland Trail Blazers
Nassir Little could have waited to see how he played this season before negotiating a new contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. But after three seasons filled with injuries, and once again being relegated to a bench role this season, the first-round pick of the 2019 NBA Draft chose security over uncertainty.
NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"
The 2010s gave us some amazing point guards, but who among Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, and John Wall would be picked as the best?
Russell Westbrook starts for Lakers on Opening Night vs. Warriors
After experimenting with numerous lineup configurations throughout the preseason, Darvin Ham will roll out a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV in Tuesday’s Opening Night game for the Lakers against the Warriors. While LeBron, AD and Russell Westbrook were the stalwarts...
Blazers rally to beat Kings 115-108 in opener
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jerami Grant converted a three-point play with 50.4 seconds to play to give Portland the lead and the Trail Blazers spoiled Mike Brown's coaching debut in Sacramento with a 115-108 win over the Kings on Wednesday night. Grant scored 23 points to lead Portland and Anfernee...
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Golden State Warriors received their 2022 championship rings. They also defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109, and the Boston Celtics topped the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 as the NBA opened its 2022-23 season. And TNT’s Charles Barkley was in midseason form when addressing Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s role with the...
Trail Blazers Hire BJ Domingo as Director of Player Personnel
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 19, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have hired BJ Domingo as Director of Player Personnel, the team announced today. “We are excited to welcome BJ to the front office here in Portland to help bolster our global scouting efforts,” said Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin. “BJ has evaluated talent at the pro level, collegiate and amateur ranks while developing great relationships across the world.”
Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10 p.m. ET October 19th at Golden 1 Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Sacramento (30-52), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Portland struggled last season, too, ending up 27-55.
Lillard Returns Ready To Be 'The Best Version Of Myself'
Much of the Trail Blazers’ roster is new, at least relatively. Jerami Grant, Gary Payton II, Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker have never played a regular season game as Trail Blazers. Josh Hart and Justise Winslow joined the team at the 2022 trade deadline, though the two only played a combined 24 games before being shut down for the remainder of the season. And the players in their first year -- Greg Brown, Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson -- got great experience but were also were playing out the string that was the second half of the season.
When It Comes To Portland's Small Ball Lineup, In Vino Veritas
Like many good ideas throughout history, the lineup that carried the Trail Blazers across the finish line in their season opener versus the Kings was conceived over a couple of drinks. On the eve of training camp, Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and Jerami Grant got together at the...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
