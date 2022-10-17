ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook starts for Lakers on Opening Night vs. Warriors

After experimenting with numerous lineup configurations throughout the preseason, Darvin Ham will roll out a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV in Tuesday’s Opening Night game for the Lakers against the Warriors. While LeBron, AD and Russell Westbrook were the stalwarts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Blazers rally to beat Kings 115-108 in opener

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jerami Grant converted a three-point play with 50.4 seconds to play to give Portland the lead and the Trail Blazers spoiled Mike Brown's coaching debut in Sacramento with a 115-108 win over the Kings on Wednesday night. Grant scored 23 points to lead Portland and Anfernee...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Trail Blazers Hire BJ Domingo as Director of Player Personnel

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 19, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have hired BJ Domingo as Director of Player Personnel, the team announced today. “We are excited to welcome BJ to the front office here in Portland to help bolster our global scouting efforts,” said Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin. “BJ has evaluated talent at the pro level, collegiate and amateur ranks while developing great relationships across the world.”
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10 p.m. ET October 19th at Golden 1 Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Sacramento (30-52), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Portland struggled last season, too, ending up 27-55.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Lillard Returns Ready To Be 'The Best Version Of Myself'

Much of the Trail Blazers’ roster is new, at least relatively. Jerami Grant, Gary Payton II, Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker have never played a regular season game as Trail Blazers. Josh Hart and Justise Winslow joined the team at the 2022 trade deadline, though the two only played a combined 24 games before being shut down for the remainder of the season. And the players in their first year -- Greg Brown, Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson -- got great experience but were also were playing out the string that was the second half of the season.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

When It Comes To Portland's Small Ball Lineup, In Vino Veritas

Like many good ideas throughout history, the lineup that carried the Trail Blazers across the finish line in their season opener versus the Kings was conceived over a couple of drinks. On the eve of training camp, Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and Jerami Grant got together at the...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy