LaFayette, GA-(WDEF-TV) LaFayette knocked off LFO 30-14 on Thursday night. It was the Ramblers first region win of the year. Gabe Helton gave LFO a 7-6 lead in the second quarter on a 79 yard punt return for a touchdown. Then LaFayette quarterback Dawson Pendergrass scored on a nine yard run right before the half to make it 13-7 at the break, as the Ramblers cruised to the win in the second half.

LAFAYETTE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO