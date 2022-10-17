Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Nonprofit ‘tnAchieves’ needs to fill 2,000 volunteer spots in 1 day
Tennessee is the Volunteer State, and one non-profit is hoping we live up to the name. TN Achieves has until tomorrow to find 2,000 volunteers statewide and 54 volunteers for Hamilton County. In 15 years the organization has recruited more than 85,000 volunteers across Tennessee to encourage high school seniors...
WDEF
LaFayette Knocks Off LFO 30-14
LaFayette, GA-(WDEF-TV) LaFayette knocked off LFO 30-14 on Thursday night. It was the Ramblers first region win of the year. Gabe Helton gave LFO a 7-6 lead in the second quarter on a 79 yard punt return for a touchdown. Then LaFayette quarterback Dawson Pendergrass scored on a nine yard run right before the half to make it 13-7 at the break, as the Ramblers cruised to the win in the second half.
Comments / 0