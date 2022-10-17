ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

The stock market is on a 'rollercoaster to nowhere', and the full effect of tighter financial conditions has not yet been felt, Morgan Stanley investment chief says

Stocks are on a "rollercoaster to nowhere," Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Lisa Shalett said. Investors are too impatient, Shalett said, and have no tolerance for pain. That's preventing stocks from bottoming out, pushing estimates for 2023 and 2024 lower, she warned. The stock market is on a "rollercoaster to nowhere,"...
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe

It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
Benzinga

JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Goldman Earnings Give Stocks a Boost

Stocks closed higher for a second straight day as the latest batch of third-quarter earnings rolled in. Goldman Sachs (GS (opens in new tab), +2.3%) continued a trend seen in big bank earnings recently, reporting higher-than-expected top- and bottom-line results for its third quarter. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin (LMT (opens in new tab)) was another post-earnings winner, climbing 8.8% after Q3 profit came in higher than expected.
kitco.com

Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
Motley Fool

2 Cheap Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Terreno Realty specializes in small industrial spaces in tight coastal markets. Mid-America Apartment Communities focuses on high-growth Sunbelt cities. Both stocks are priced to buy and hold for years and will provide steady income along the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings

U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
Benzinga

These 3 Goldman Sachs Analysts Focus More On Restructuring Than Results

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS reported a decline in sales and earnings for the third quarter, although both metrics topped Street expectations. Analyst Devin Ryan reiterated a Market Outperform rating and price target of $470. The bank’s quarterly print was “solid,” given the challenging macro backdrop, “demonstrating the resiliency of...

