4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
UCLA Football Offers Louisville Commit, Local QB Pierce Clarkson
The St. John Bosco (CA) star has been pledged to the Cardinals for 10 months, but the Bruins appear to be making a final push.
Jeremiah Martin has thought about it; what if he had started his college career at UW?
For Jeremiah Martin, it's a legitimate question. After playing in 32 games for Texas A&M and having just 11 total tackles to show for it, the senior edge player has to wonder how his life would have been different if he had picked Washington over the Aggies out of high school. In his first season at Montlake after transferring, he racked up 13 tackles. Through 7 games this season, he's doubled that number and also come up with 5.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks, the latest 2 sacks this past weekend after the Thursday birth of his second child.
Sam Westmoreland dead aged 19: Mississippi State football star passes away as cause of death remains mystery
MISSISSIPPI State University offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at 19. The school announced Westmoreland's death on Wednesday, however, a cause of death was not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "Sam was...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: How to bet UCLA-Oregon
UCLA coach Chip Kelly gets another chance to beat his former team as the No. 9 Bruins (3-0 in Pac-12 Conference, 6-0 overall) play at the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 5-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Kelly coached the Ducks to the 2011...
Centre Daily
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said about the Utah State Aggies, including the QB situation
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl praised Utah State for its recent play, and discussed the Aggies’ uncertainty at quarterback.
Excerpt: DTR on Brett Hundley, Utah's Win, Oregon
Check out what UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said in regards to breaking a record formerly held by Brett Hundley, his takeaways from the Utah-USC game, and his thoughts on Oregon. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
FOX Sports
How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders
When Chip Kelly walks out to midfield amid the cozy confines of Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the former Oregon head coach is unlikely to receive the same enthusiastic applause that he did upon his first return visit to Eugene back in 2018. Back then it was understandable why the green-clad...
Jaivion Green Elevated to No. 1 Cornerback for Cal Game
If his promotion holds, he'll become the first true freshman to start in the DeBoer era.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois standout ranks first among Power 5 defensive backs in PFF grade
One Illinois cornerback has put the nation on notice with his performance so far this season. Devon Witherspoon has the highest PFF grade among all Power 5 cornerbacks with a grade of 86.9. The junior has been locking down his matchups so far this season and has recorded 21 total...
247Sports
Pac-12 basketball: Arizona, UCLA earn top spots in KenPom 2022-23 preseason rankings
College basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy unveiled his rating for every single team and each of the conferences. The Pac-12 has the sixth-best rating. The other five major conferences (Big 12, Big East, ACC, Big Ten and SEC) have passed the Pac-12, according to KenPom. But Pac-12 coaches would push back on the assumption the league is down.
A Top 10 matchup creates a unique opportunity for Oregon
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives his thoughts ahead of the Ducks' upcoming game against Top 10 team UCLA and why it will be a unique atmosphere at Autzen Stadium.
How to watch, listen, stream No. 9 Oregon vs No. 10 UCLA
The 12:30 p.m PT slot on Fox is beginning to be the official home of Oregon football. This will be the fourth time this season that the Ducks have appeared on either Fox or Fox Sports 1. There was some question on whether this particular game will be on Fox or FS1 with the baseball playoffs going on, but the network has decided on a prime-time telecast for Game 3 of the National League Championship series between the Padres and the Phillies. Fox will send the crew of Jason Benetti and Brock Huard to Autzen Stadium for the second time this season,...
