ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Jeremiah Martin has thought about it; what if he had started his college career at UW?

For Jeremiah Martin, it's a legitimate question. After playing in 32 games for Texas A&M and having just 11 total tackles to show for it, the senior edge player has to wonder how his life would have been different if he had picked Washington over the Aggies out of high school. In his first season at Montlake after transferring, he racked up 13 tackles. Through 7 games this season, he's doubled that number and also come up with 5.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks, the latest 2 sacks this past weekend after the Thursday birth of his second child.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet UCLA-Oregon

UCLA coach Chip Kelly gets another chance to beat his former team as the No. 9 Bruins (3-0 in Pac-12 Conference, 6-0 overall) play at the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 5-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Kelly coached the Ducks to the 2011...
EUGENE, OR
Centre Daily

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders

When Chip Kelly walks out to midfield amid the cozy confines of Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the former Oregon head coach is unlikely to receive the same enthusiastic applause that he did upon his first return visit to Eugene back in 2018. Back then it was understandable why the green-clad...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen, stream No. 9 Oregon vs No. 10 UCLA

The 12:30 p.m PT slot on Fox is beginning to be the official home of Oregon football. This will be the fourth time this season that the Ducks have appeared on either Fox or Fox Sports 1. There was some question on whether this particular game will be on Fox or FS1 with the baseball playoffs going on, but the network has decided on a prime-time telecast for Game 3 of the National League Championship series between the Padres and the Phillies. Fox will send the crew of Jason Benetti and Brock Huard to Autzen Stadium for the second time this season,...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy