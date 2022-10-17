Read full article on original website
One Thing Separates Vikings from Elite Tier
The Minnesota Vikings are cruising in 2022, a development totally unforeseen by most. But one thing separates the franchise from an elite tier of NFL teams. Minnesota’s 3rd Quarter performance — almost a standalone trait — is the item disallowing the Vikings classification as an elite team akin to the Buffalo Bills or Philadelphia Eagles.
What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings
We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 7 power rankings
The Vikings are moving up as the Packers tumble.
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa is 'laser focused'
Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa is eager to return to the field and is preparing as the starter this week in practice ahead of a game against Pittsburgh.
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?
The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game. The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. "A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on...
Turnover Ratio Leads Way as Vikings Beat Dolphins, Take Two-Game Lead in NFC North
During my NFL management years, I always loved to win the game before our bye week. It gave us two weeks to enjoy the win and even better if we were in first place at the time. That’s where the Vikings find themselves as the only NFL team to enjoy a two game lead in their division after beating the Dolphins in the Miami heat while the Packers were upset at home by the upstart Jets.
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Broncos’ Hackett Says Melvin Gordon III Will Start vs. Jets Sunday
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday that running Melvin Gordon will start in Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday. The news about Gordon comes two days after the two-time Pro Bowler was benched against his former team in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Pete Carroll Compares WR Dee Eskridge to Former Seahawks WR Golden Tate
There is little doubt as to who the top two receivers are for the Seattle Seahawks, with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett serving as quarterback Geno Smith's top weapons. Smith's emergence as a potential franchise-caliber quarterback has been helped by having one of the NFL's best receiving duos. Through six...
New Ravens WR DeSean Jackson Eager to Work With Lamar Jackson
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — New Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been watching the career arc of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, the two will finally get to work together. It's an intriguing prospect for the Ravens. The pairing with Lamar Jackson is also reminiscent of DeSean Jackson's time with...
Orlovsky on Packers’ Offense: ‘10 Guys Right, One Guy Wrong’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offense is a mess. It’s not a big mess, though. It’s just a bunch of little messes. “It’s similar to maybe what I expected,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday. “There’s been growing pains. There’s been some mental errors at times, which you expect with a younger group. But there’s too many plays where it’s just one guy maybe doing the wrong thing or not executing their responsibilities. We clean that up, we’ll be fine. There’s enough leadership on the offense to get those things cleaned up. I’m confident we’ll get some of those things fixed.”
NFL Draft Profile: Yasir Abdullah, Linebacker, Louisville Cardinals
An overhang who can rush the passer, play the run and drop into coverage efficiently. Solid musculature with room to add mass in his lower half. Not a pure edge defender, shows the ability to drop into boundary coverage and maintain the edge along with his pass rush responsibility. A sure tackler when it comes to run defense. Able to deploy him in zone coverage with confidence thanks to his functional athleticism. Spot drops into sight lines and can break up passes or even intercept the passers. Best when allowed to get out of his two-point stance and burst upfield. Shows the propensity to generate pressure as a designed looper, using closing speed to collapse pocket width. Can run the arc and flatten down the line en route to the quarterback. Timely hands that will bat down the ball at the line of scrimmage. Very little threat as a pass rusher when he can't win with get-off. Doesn't work many moves and will seldom convert speed to power or win with a bull rush. Tends to lag in his awareness, can be slow to react or get downfield on big runs. Tweener in every sense. A multidimensional player who thrives in head-down rushes or boundary zone coverage. Abdullah has some solid traits but is sort of a tweener in both build and skillset, with the need to add power and rush moves as a pass rusher in order to take the next step.
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
Former Bucs QB Chris Simms Speculates Tom Brady Could Re-Retire Midseason
Tom Brady‘s 23rd year in the NFL may be cut short, according to the speculations… The post Former Bucs QB Chris Simms Speculates Tom Brady Could Re-Retire Midseason appeared first on Outsider.
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Giving Teddy His Due, Sanders and the Not-So-Special Teams, and More
Did Mcfly say why he didn’t kill the clock in first half with seconds left and regroup? Instead, we gifted them a FG!. Hey Tommy, before I answer I have to ask whether you were showing more respect to Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins were 3-0 or did the “Mcfly” just start after they started losing some games. OK, moving on, I’ll actually agree with you because at the time I thought it was an overly aggressive move that’s fine with a highly functioning offense, which wasn’t the case Sunday because of the pass protection issues. And I’ll let McDaniel’s own words explain his thinking there — this is what he said after the game: “You know, the thinking really is a lot of the stuff that when I’m making those decisions, it’s based upon the whole team and where we’re at, and I wanted to — there’s been some stuff that whether it’s true or not true, it feels on the field when you’re getting a slew of penalties, it feels like it’s out of your control. It always is in your control, but it feels, and knowing how the defense was playing, I think it was — we had the opportunity to get the ball back after halftime, so I saw it as a time that would really benefit the whole team if we could go get those points. I always do that based on what’s best for the team, fully knowing that it is result-based. Great calls if it works, terrible calls if it doesn’t. But I think at that point in the game, it would have best served us to have a little momentum going into halftime, and I’ll always make that decision if that’s the case.”
‘Genuine’ Marcus Mariota Has Full Support in Falcons Locker Room
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting in a tie for first place at .500 six weeks into the season, which is far from where many pundits placed them before the year began. Many people believed that starting Marcus Mariota, a quarterback who hadn't started since 2019, was a sign that the Falcons were folding the season. However, it's been quite the opposite in Atlanta. In fact, Mariota has been celebrated for his leadership, and rightfully so.
Jets regroup to beat Avs 4-3 in OT on Pionk’s 2nd goal
Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk’s slap shot from the right side froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he scored his first career overtime...
Atlanta Hawks Name Team Captains
The Atlanta Hawks voted three players to be team captains in the 2022-23 NBA season.
