San Antonio becomes first city to surpass goal of housing 1,500 people as part of campaign to address homelessness

KSAT 12
San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott’s office aware of migrants’ flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, texts show
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott’s office was aware of the flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard before takeoff last month. The State of Texas has denied any involvement with that flight. However, text messages released by Abbott’s office in response to a public information request show otherwise.
San Antonio City Council discussing new apartment inspections
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council is working on a new "Proactive Apartment Inspections" program to deal with apartment code violations across the city. The council first met to discuss the program Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a special council meeting. San Antonio Development Services Deputy Director...
Building Design & Construction
San Antonio’s new courthouse aims to provide safety and security while also welcoming the public
The San Antonio Federal Courthouse, which opened earlier this year, replaces a courthouse that had been constructed as a pavilion for the 1968 World’s Fair. Serving the Western District of Texas—a 93,000-square-mile area stretching from San Antonio to El Paso—the new 228,000-square-foot Courthouse aims to serve as both a safe, secure facility and a welcoming public presence.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot
A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
Bexar County settles lawsuit, agrees to open 302 polling sites on Election Day
County commissioners called for a special meeting on Tuesday after a judge ruled that the county needed to operate 388 polling sites.
KTSA
San Antonio zip code is fastest growing in U.S. for renters
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio now has one zip code that is outpacing all others in the U.S. in people renting homes and apartments. A new study from RentCafe shows San Antonio’s 78215 zip code is the fastest growing for renters in the nation. Data shows this zip code had a renters share of 61.8% in 2011, but as of 2020 that renters share had gone up to 87.2%. These percentages mean that there were 735 renters in 78215 in 2011, but 9 years later that number had swelled to 2,482. This change of 237.7% is more than 64% higher than the next closest zip code in the U.S. for renter growth.
tpr.org
Susan Korbel and Grant Moody run for vacant precinct 3 county commissioner seat
Wednesday at noon — In December, Trish DeBerry announced her bid for Bexar County Judge. After announcing her candidacy, she had to step down from her precinct 3 commissioner seat. Now with a vacant seat, Susan Korbel and Grant Moody are on the ballot to replace DeBerry. Susan Korbel...
KSAT 12
Bexar County judicial system calls for self-review of family violence cases
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Judicial System is ready for accountability when it comes to its collective handling of family violence cases. That accountability has been demanded by the county and some judges, with direction from the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence. Last week, the Bexar County Commissioners...
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East Texas
The Asian American Pacific Islander group in Houston came out to support Beto O’Rourke as he campaigned in the area. O’Rourke is the Democratic challenger to Republican Greg Abbott, seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Down to the wire: Bexar County leaders to discuss where to open dozens of new voting sites
SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday morning – less than a week from the start of early voting, and three weeks out from Election Day – Bexar County leaders will select the newest polling locations. A judge last week ordered the county to add more, despite a push...
COVID Tracker: Bexar County hospitalizations back under 100 for the first time since June
SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since early June, San Antonio-area coronavirus hospitalizations have dipped into the double-digits as Texas continues its slow emergence from the pandemic. There were 94 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms Tuesday, which is down 28% over the last week and down 55%...
KSAT 12
Old storage facility east of downtown San Antonio in heart of new Life Science Innovation District
SAN ANTONIO – The area just east of downtown San Antonio, where items ranging from produce to mink stoles were kept in cold storage, is now in the heart of what’s being called the Life Science Innovation District. The old Merchants Ice Storage Building is now the home...
KSAT 12
Home sales are down as prices keep climbing in the San Antonio area making it harder for homebuyers
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market in San Antonio is showing signs of slowing down as real estate becomes less affordable amid rising inflation and interest rate hikes. Home sales are down and prices are up in the San Antonio area, according to the latest statistics from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
lakefrontollu.com
Could Riker’s Prison Reformation Reimagine Bexar County Jail?
Screenshot of Riker’s Island’s Prison Website October 2022. SAN ANTONIO- Prisons and jails are said to deter inmates from committing crime on the outside of the grey, dreary walls of their either temporary or long-term home depending on their sentences. However, living conditions are sometimes seen as less than up to par. The famous Riker’s Island in New York, which held many famous celebrities and criminals in the past, is shutting down their facilities in order to activate a new reformative plan that could cost up to $30 million. The plan is set to create safer, smaller, and fairer jails.
devinenews.com
“In God We Trust” signs to go to all school districts countywide
Medina County Commissioners addressed a variety of topics at the Sept. 13th meeting, including hearing a couple speakers from the Democratic and Republican parties. Medina County Democratic Party chair Sandy Young warned that those caught stealing or defacing campaign signs for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will face “creative punishments” if the vandalism continues, she told county commissioners.
Dating in San Antonio is causing people to go into debt, survey says
You don't have to spend a lot to impress your date.
San Antonio home sales in September continue to fall amid rising prices
San Antonio home buyers appear to be taking more time.
KENS 5
'It's a mess': TxDOT is acting to make a dangerous San Antonio intersection safer, some residents say not enough has been done
SAN ANTONIO — A dangerous intersection on the northwest side is causing concern. Wurzbach Parkway and Military Highway has been a problematic area for a while. In 2020, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began construction on an expansion and improvement project to address the growing traffic congestion. As...
