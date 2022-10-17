ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
HollywoodLife

North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos

North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
The List

How Kourtney Kardashian's Style Changed When She Got Together With Travis Barker

From a reality star to a full-blown celebrity, with a stunning transformation in the process, Kourtney Kardashian's life has changed considerably over the past decade. For starters, the day finally came when she said goodbye to Scott Disick forever, after three children and nine on-and-off years together (via People). One thing that certainly has done a 180 since her debut on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," in 2007, is her style — and many believe Kourtney's new hubby is responsible.
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Distractify

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families

Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
realitytitbit.com

Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan

Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
People

Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'

"Rockstar world tour wife," Kourtney Kardashian labeled herself in the caption of Friday's Instagram post, in which she wore head-to-toe black and showed off her Blink-182 tour look Kourtney Kardashian is her husband Travis Barker's biggest groupie. The Kardashians star, 43, prepared to support her man's band Blink-182 on the road as she shared one of her head-to-toe black tour looks Saturday on Instagram, featuring an oversized Boohoo hoodie printed with the band's name. She layered the hoodie over an avant-garde, ankle-length fishnet dress with black leather combat boots...
The Independent

Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday

Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of Kardashian’s response to his Instagram post, addressing some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (3 October).
TMZ.com

Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend

Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time. Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair...
E! News

Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Live in 2 Separate Homes

Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Live Apart. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are putting their kids first. While the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer are officially husband and wife after tying the knot in not one but three ceremonies this year, they're waiting for the right time to officially combine their homes. "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," Kourtney—who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick—told Amanda Hirsch on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "For the most part...we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."
