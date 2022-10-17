Read full article on original website
Related
Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute
Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos
North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloé Kardashian is continuing a trend in her family. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy. "It's going to start with a T," Khloé says in the episode. "I mean, that's really...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
How Kourtney Kardashian's Style Changed When She Got Together With Travis Barker
From a reality star to a full-blown celebrity, with a stunning transformation in the process, Kourtney Kardashian's life has changed considerably over the past decade. For starters, the day finally came when she said goodbye to Scott Disick forever, after three children and nine on-and-off years together (via People). One thing that certainly has done a 180 since her debut on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," in 2007, is her style — and many believe Kourtney's new hubby is responsible.
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Scott Disick Appears on Season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’ After Kourtney Kardashian Said She Had ‘No Idea’ About His Role
He’s back! Scott Disick popped up on the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians — despite ex Kourtney Kardashian saying she had “no idea” if he would be making a future appearance. “I literally don’t know,” the Poosh founder, 43, said on an episode of...
realitytitbit.com
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'
"Rockstar world tour wife," Kourtney Kardashian labeled herself in the caption of Friday's Instagram post, in which she wore head-to-toe black and showed off her Blink-182 tour look Kourtney Kardashian is her husband Travis Barker's biggest groupie. The Kardashians star, 43, prepared to support her man's band Blink-182 on the road as she shared one of her head-to-toe black tour looks Saturday on Instagram, featuring an oversized Boohoo hoodie printed with the band's name. She layered the hoodie over an avant-garde, ankle-length fishnet dress with black leather combat boots...
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of Kardashian’s response to his Instagram post, addressing some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (3 October).
TMZ.com
Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend
Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time. Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair...
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update on Baby Plans With Travis Barker After Pausing IVF Journey
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals HOW FAR She'd Go For Flawless Skin. If it's meant to be, it will be... bible. Kourtney Kardashian is getting candid over what led her and Travis Barker to hit the pause button on trying conceive a baby using in vitro fertilization earlier this year. "It...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Serve Goth Glam as They Match in ‘Black Tie’ for Landon’s Birthday
Fashionably romantic! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker served up goth glam vibes for Landon Barker’s 19th birthday. Kardashian, 43, shared a carousel of images from the celebration via Instagram on Monday, October 10, explaining to her followers in the caption that Barker’s son wanted them to wear “black tie.”
Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Live in 2 Separate Homes
Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Live Apart. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are putting their kids first. While the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer are officially husband and wife after tying the knot in not one but three ceremonies this year, they're waiting for the right time to officially combine their homes. "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," Kourtney—who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick—told Amanda Hirsch on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "For the most part...we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."
North West Hilariously Claps Back at Mom Kim Kardashian Over Who ‘Made’ Halloween Cupcakes
No tricks, just treats! North West hilariously clapped back at her mom, Kim Kardashian, after she said they made their Halloween cupcakes together. “We made some Halloween cupcakes,” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard saying in a...
Comments / 0