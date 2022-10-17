ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Crash, fire temporarily closed PA Turnpike

MILFORD TWP., Pa. -- A car went up in flames following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The wreck and fire happened Saturday afternoon on I-476 North in Milford Township. It's a few miles from the Quakertown exit in upper Bucks County. One vehicle was destroyed by flames and another...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Easton man opens pumpkin patch, maze at Ferry Street park

EASTON, Pa. – An Easton man is helping people get into the Halloween spirit — without making them break the bank. Lance Wheeler opened a pumpkin patch at Centennial Park at 12th and Ferry streets in the West Ward. Mayor Sal Panto let him use the space so...
EASTON, PA
Art fair, clean-up at Historic Edgewood Cemetery

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Volunteers rolled up their sleeves in more ways than one during an event benefiting the historic Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown. The Hobart's Run neighborhood initiative's Art Fair coincided with a clean-up of the cemetery. Artisan vendor tents were open to help raise money for the cemetery, while...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Rush hour crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Spring

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township. Three people...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Tractor-trailer, SUV crash in Douglass Township

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - One person was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Berks County. It happened Friday in the 1100 block of Reading Avenue in Douglass Township. Police say an SUV and tractor-trailer collided, and both ended up off the road. A woman who was hurt in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Attempted stabbing led to standoff in Tobyhanna Township

TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. -- Police in Monroe County say an attempted stabbing led to a standoff. It happened in the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township. Police say Mack Antonoff tried to stab a woman several times Thursday night. They say she got away, but not before Antonoff...
YMCA's Week Without Violence block event

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- The sounds of drums filled the air as vendors and programs lined part of King Street in Pottstown, as the community stands together amid the YWCA's Week Without Violence block event. It comes less than a week after authorities said two teenagers were shot and killed in...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Man turned himself in for Easton stabbing

EASTON, Pa. -- A 21-year-old man has turned himself in Friday morning for a stabbing in Easton. Police say Jaquan Harris stabbed someone in the 100 block of East Wilkes Barre Street on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He's charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
EASTON, PA
Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading

READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
READING, PA
Arrest warrant issued for 2nd suspect in Pottstown double homicide

There are new developments surrounding a shooting in Pottstown that left two teenagers dead. Authorities have identified a second suspect in connection to the Monday night shooting. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Deonte "Taz" Kelly of Philadelphia. He's facing first-degree...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Birdsboro Rotary Club hosts annual Halloween parade

BIRDSBORO, Pa. – Birdsboro celebrated the season with a parade to light up the spooky night Thursday. The Birdsboro Rotary Club held its annual Halloween parade. It started at Daniel Boone Area High School and ended at the Beacon Container Corp. parking lot. Marching bands added a little night...
BIRDSBORO, PA
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Jack Frost Parade held in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - It's a brisk fall night to have Jack Frost nipping at your nose a bit. The annual Jack Frost Parade made its way through Northampton Borough Thursday night. The Northampton High band played music as creative, colorful floats lit up the night.
NORTHAMPTON, PA

