Connecticut State

NBC New York

Deadliest Streets on Long Island: Families Who Lost Loved Ones Demand Changes

Families across Long Island are demanding help to make their roads safer, as advocates call on help from the federal government as they say too many people have died this year as a result of reckless drivers. Holding up pictures of her son Andrew, Diana Alati cried as she remembered...
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC New York

Florida Sees Spike in Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases, Deaths in Area Hit by Hurricane Ian

Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
fox61.com

'Murder on Middle Beach' cold case heads to state Supreme Court over police documents

MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case that was the subject of the HBO documentary "Murder on Middle Beach." One of the filmmakers, Madison Hamburg, is the son of Barbara Hamburg, who was murdered in her Madison home on March 3, 2010. He is fighting a judge's order for the Madison Police Department to turn over more files into his mother's murder investigation.
MADISON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut court: Man who killed father will remain committed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man found not guilty of murder by insanity will not be able to leave psychiatric care six years early, according to a decision published Tuesday from the Connecticut Appellate Court. Vincent Ardizzone, who killed his father in 1991, had appealed to the state court after the Connecticut Psychiatric Security […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
I95 Rock

Three Far Out Connecticut Urban Legends You May Not Have Heard Of

Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more. Connecticut has its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut

State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: Sick kids fill hospitals; 5-day quarantine may not be enough

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a surge in children’s respiratory viruses nationwide, including at children’s hospitals in Connecticut. “Things like RSV, respiratory syncytial, virus, rhinovirus, adenovirus, a variety of others. We’re seeing that here at Yale as well, with a lot of kids in the emergency department,” said Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Connecticut’s most popular horror villain

Conn. (WTNH) — Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers are the “faces” of horror, remaining staples in the world of Halloween after all of these years. But who is keeping Connecticut residents up in fear all night?. Patrick Bateman took the No. 1 spot for the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
CONNECTICUT STATE

