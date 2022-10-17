Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Deadliest Streets on Long Island: Families Who Lost Loved Ones Demand Changes
Families across Long Island are demanding help to make their roads safer, as advocates call on help from the federal government as they say too many people have died this year as a result of reckless drivers. Holding up pictures of her son Andrew, Diana Alati cried as she remembered...
wwnytv.com
Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
WESTON, Conn. (Gray News) – A mom in Connecticut tried to scare her twin toddlers with a prop skeleton, but they made a new friend instead. A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the skeleton dressed in black and gray rags.
darienite.com
With Deaths in 32 Deer-Car Crashes Last Year in CT, Here’s How Not To Be in One
As autumn approaches and days become shorter, deer collisions on Connecticut roadways increase by leaps and bounds, warns AAA Northeast. Drivers need to steer clear of deer beginning this month, the start of deer mating season in Connecticut, when more deer traverse wooded areas along the state’s roadways at twilight.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
NBC New York
Florida Sees Spike in Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases, Deaths in Area Hit by Hurricane Ian
Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
fox61.com
'Murder on Middle Beach' cold case heads to state Supreme Court over police documents
MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case that was the subject of the HBO documentary "Murder on Middle Beach." One of the filmmakers, Madison Hamburg, is the son of Barbara Hamburg, who was murdered in her Madison home on March 3, 2010. He is fighting a judge's order for the Madison Police Department to turn over more files into his mother's murder investigation.
Connecticut court: Man who killed father will remain committed
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man found not guilty of murder by insanity will not be able to leave psychiatric care six years early, according to a decision published Tuesday from the Connecticut Appellate Court. Vincent Ardizzone, who killed his father in 1991, had appealed to the state court after the Connecticut Psychiatric Security […]
I95 Rock
Three Far Out Connecticut Urban Legends You May Not Have Heard Of
Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more. Connecticut has its...
Connecticut doctors say over-the-counter hearing aids will provide more affordable alternative
People with mild to moderate hearing loss will now have an easier time finding help. The Food and Drug Administration has put a rule into effect this week that makes some hearing aids available over the counter - without a prescription or doctor's visit.
NBC Connecticut
Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut
State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
Can Someone Make & Sell Stuffed Peppers Like These in Connecticut?
I love stuffed peppers. Give me a jar full of hot cherry peppers stuffed with provolone and prosciutto and I'll inhale it right now. Stuffed Italian long hots? Yes, please. I want more. I found the beautiful 7 Layer stuffed peppers that you see in the photo above in Cleveland,...
Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired
The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut.
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut's top health official tells parents to get young children vaccinated
Connecticut's leading health official is telling parents in the state to get their elementary-aged children vaccinated. The announcement comes in the wake of the approval of the COVID-19 bivalent booster for children as young as 5 years old, according to a report. "As we're going into this winter season, I'm...
Connecticut doctors see rise in RSV among children
Connecticut hospitals are seeing a wave of people, especially children, with coughs and congestion, but they don't have COVID-19, instead it's a different virus called RSV.
Health Headlines: Sick kids fill hospitals; 5-day quarantine may not be enough
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a surge in children’s respiratory viruses nationwide, including at children’s hospitals in Connecticut. “Things like RSV, respiratory syncytial, virus, rhinovirus, adenovirus, a variety of others. We’re seeing that here at Yale as well, with a lot of kids in the emergency department,” said Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry […]
Eyewitness News
CT’s first ‘pay-what-you-can’ restaurant opens for dinner service
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new unique restaurant opened its doors for its first ever dinner service, and you might see some familiar faces. Gather55 had a soft launch last week but now the doors are officially open. There are some great guest chefs inside who are helping this...
WTNH.com
Connecticut’s most popular horror villain
Conn. (WTNH) — Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers are the “faces” of horror, remaining staples in the world of Halloween after all of these years. But who is keeping Connecticut residents up in fear all night?. Patrick Bateman took the No. 1 spot for the...
Eyewitness News
CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
