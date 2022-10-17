Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park opens
Wilmington's newest public park goes way beyond providing people with a place to enjoy spending time outdoors. The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park also provides flood relief, makes use of previously polluted land, and represents another opportunity to control flooding that has affected Southbridge for years. During a ribbon-cutting event this...
WBOC
Sunfest Canceled Sunday Ahead of Unsafe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Sunfest has been canceled Sunday out of concern for unsafe weather conditions. Ocean City Officials say that Sunfest will conclude its end-of season celebration with a beach bonfire and fireworks on Saturday, at 8 p.m. Officials say they hoped the forecast would change but, safety protocols are...
WDEL 1150AM
Southbridge Wetlands Park
The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park is finally available for the public. It also provides a way to relieve the historic community of persistent flooding.
phillyvoice.com
Ocean City doubles price of daily, weekly beach tags in 2023 as shore town looks to increase revenue
It will be more expensive to sit on the beach in Ocean City next summer – in some instances twice as expensive – now that the city council unanimously voted raise the shore town's beach tag prices for 2023. The move will increase revenue, which city officials said...
delawarepublic.org
Work gets underway on new Millsboro Police Department
Ground has been broken for a new police station in Millsboro. The discussion about needing a new police station began in 2017. Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway says it's now ready to go forward using the 6th version of a design for the new building. “We’ve had several ups and...
starpublications.online
Seaford Halloween parade for children
This year’s Halloween parade will be held on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The lineup will be on the corner of Cedar and High Streets. Categories will be judged by the age of the child. They begin from baby to three years old, 4 to 7 years old, 8 to 12 years old, and 13 and above. Groups will also be a separate category and their award is “the best appearing group.” Judges will pick from the following categories: prettiest, most original, funniest, scariest, and the overall costume.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County to invest $2.2 million in elementary school wellness centers, soliciting bids from health systems
The Delaware School Based Health Alliance is receiving $2.2 million from New Castle County for four elementary school wellness centers. Silver Lake, Brookside, McCullough and Richardson Park elementary schools are the four selected for the wellness centers, which may have a soft opening before the end of the school year.
Ocean City Today
Cottage Cafe announces its sale
(Oct. 21, 2022) The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub in Bethany Beach, Delaware, has been sold to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based SoDel Concepts hospitality group. “The Cottage Café has such a sweet spot in the hearts of so many locals and visitors,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “Because the restaurant is in a fast-growing area, it attracts a loyal following and a new fan base.”
WBOC
Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts
GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
Cape Gazette
Updated rental program enacted in Sussex
After more than three years of meetings and public hearings, Sussex County Council has voted to approve an amended Sussex County Rental Program ordinance. A 2019 housing report, authored by consultant LSA, pointed to a need for more affordable workforce housing, especially in eastern Sussex County. The report also outlined options for county officials to consider. The previous ordinance, dating back to 2006, created a rental program, but only one project participated in the program.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
delawarepublic.org
Avelo Airlines bringing commercial flights back to Delaware
Another airline is attempting to bring commercial flights back to Wilmington Airport early next year. Avelo Airlines is coming to the Wilmington/New Castle Airport February 1st, offering flights to five different Florida locations – Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. "And perhaps best of all,"...
WBOC
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
Avelo Air Brings Airline Service Back To Delaware
Ultra low cost carrier startup Avelo Air has just announced it’s setting up a base in Wilmington, Delaware, and this is noteworthy for one major reason. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service. Delaware is currently the only state in the United States without commercial air service....
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON MAN- DAVID BELL￼
(Wilmington, DE 19805) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for David Bell of Wilmington (33). On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:00AM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Hickory Road – Wilmington in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that David left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
Cape Gazette
Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown
After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
Cape Gazette
New Lewes eatery mixes contemporary and traditional fare
Last Saturday night I had the pleasure of attending the media/friends & family party at the brand-new Lewes Oyster House. That real-time shakedown of their systems went well, and the restaurant is now open for reservations only Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Goodness knows we’ve waited long enough! It was a lot of work to convert the iconic Walsh Building (home of the old Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood) into the casually upscale Lewes Oyster House. The theme pays homage to the popular 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic oyster houses.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN- DANTE CASUL-SANTIAGO
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Dante Casul-Santiago of New Castle (22). On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8:00pm officers were dispatched to the unit block of Christiana Road – New Castle in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that Dante left the residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING COMING SOON- NEW CASTLE DE
Located in the community of Boothhurst, this home is for you! Boasting 3 beds and 1.5 baths, this 1,175 sq. ft. Colonial is perfect for small families or couples looking for their first home! The home has had improvements made over the past two years, including a new roof in 2021, a new HVAC system in 2022, a new garage door in 2022, a new stove and refrigerator in 2022, as well as new carpet and laminated floors in 2021. All bedrooms are located on the upper level, as well as a full bathroom. On the main level of the home, you will find the common living areas, as well as a half bath. Throughout the home, you will find recessed lighting, an open Kitchen & Dining Room concept, as well as appliances within the kitchen and laundry, in addition to an attached garage.
