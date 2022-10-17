ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Palm Beach State College student accused of making shooting threat online

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

A South Florida community college student is facing a felony charge after another concerned student reported online posts threatening to carry out a mass shooting.

Saul Allain Jean, 24, a Palm Beach State College student who attended the campuses in Boca Raton and Lake Worth Beach, was arrested Friday and faces a charge of writing threats to kill or do bodily injury, conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. The student who reported Jean’s posts asked law enforcement and school officials to remain anonymous.

Palm Beach State College President Ava Parker said at a news conference Monday afternoon that Jean is being held on a $1 million bond.

“Like the student who spoke up, to all our students, faculty and staff ― if you see or hear something troubling in your conversations, in class, at an activity or on social media, say something immediately,” Parker said. “This heightened awareness and immediate action helps keep our campuses safe.”

On Thursday, Jean made several posts to the online petition site Change.org threatening that he would carry out a mass shooting before killing himself, an arrest report says.

Jean’s threats were not targeted at the college’s campuses, but authorities learned he went to the Boca Raton campus on a day when he did not have class, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeanette Rivers said.

Jean was supposed to go to class at the Lake Worth Beach campus on Thursday, the day he posted the threats but had not been at the campus since Tuesday of last week, the arrest report says.

Rivers said some of Jean’s “homicidal and suicidal” threats showed he was paranoid and felt he was being watched by the government. Jean did not have weapons or ammunition when he was arrested.

Rivers said the Sheriff’s Office had not had any prior interactions with Jean but that he has two open battery cases against him in Miami-Dade County.

Schools across South Florida in recent weeks and months have felt the effects of similar threats posted on social media and or in calls to several schools, prompting lockdowns. Florida is one state that has recently seen an increase in these false threats or “swatting” calls, according to the National Association of School Resource Officers.

Last week, multiple South Florida schools received calls about an active shooter or suspicious activity, and officials placed every high school in Broward County on “secure” status as a precaution. In June, officials closed down Broward College’s central campus in Davie for a day after someone called and said a shooter was in one of the school buildings.

“We are seeing more threats, and our detectives are working tirelessly every night to monitor social media, accept any tips that are coming in and investigate and interview people,” Rivers said. “We’re working hard to investigate them all and prevent any tragedies.”

